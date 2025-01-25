Multi-agency push to provide inmates with IDs for workforce reentry

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) is ramping up efforts to ensure inmates have the necessary identification documents to successfully reintegrate into society upon release.

During its third inter-agency meeting, which included the Passport Office and other key stakeholders, officials emphasized the urgent need to eliminate hurdles that prevent former inmates from securing jobs.

The meetings came as a result of planning sessions for the Fresh Start Identity Unit, which was officially launched in March 2024.

Corporal Glendale Miller, Fresh Start identity Unit coordinator at BDOCS, said it many inmates released were met with severe resistance because they lacked essential documents to complete applications.

The programme has interviewed more than 150 applicants, and the unit awaits their call to inform them about being properly reintegrated into society.

“Today's session is designed to strengthen collaborations among agencies," Mr Miller said.

"We've discovered that most of the time, for example, NIB, the passport office, have to liaise with the registrar department, and it's important for us to have a strong relationship, that we are able to pick up the phone and call direct as opposed to just waiting in line like others. This task force is to strengthen relationships and improve better collaboration among agencies, with respect to immigration, the same thing applies.

National Security Minister Wayne Monroe said 98 percent of inmates will be released, adding that this programme would also assist “short-termers” who don't have proper documents coming into BDOCS.

Mr Munroe said: “The fact that I could use the excuse that I can't apply for a job as a cop-out. In my experience, talking to these young men when they do wrong, they're always looking for excuses in the first instance as to why they did it. So this would remove an excuse once they are released, as to why they can't be gainfully occupied.”

Chief Passport Officer Nicholas Symonette said the passport team went into prison along with NIB and enrolled persons on-site.

With the help of the Registrar General Department, the team was able to trace some of the inmates' lineage.

“So there's significant documents that was needed and we have an issue nationwide where a lot of person’s births weren't registered. So it does take some research. So between the possible department register, general assistance, NIB assistance, we have been able to find most of the information needed for most persons who are incarcerated. So once they are released, they are able to access these documents. It's a lot of time and energy too but it's proven beneficial.”

He said about 30 people have come to their office so far.

Cpl Miller underscored the critical need for social change to effect true rehabilitation in the country.

“We must remove the barrier, the stigma, the discrimination that exists," he said.

"In order to do that, you have to trust us, who work here. We are working along with these individuals. We have seen their improvements.”

“We have seen the change and the Fresh Start Identity Unit is that unit or agency that provides a dialogue on behalf of residents, we speak to the relevant agencies to provide assistance, and so jobs are ongoing.”