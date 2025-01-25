Two men accused of rape and armed robbery at GB inn

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Two men were arraigned in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court on rape and related armed robbery charges on Friday.

Shemar and Steffon Moss appeared before Senior Magistrate LaQuay Laing in Court Three.

Shemar Moss was charged with rape and armed robbery. Steffon Moss was charged with abetment to rape.

The incident allegedly occurred on January 19.

According to police reports, shortly before 4am a woman was asleep at an inn on King’s Road when a male known to her woke her and sexually assaulted her before robbing her at knifepoint.

The accused men were not required to enter a plea to the charges. They were both denied bail and the matter was adjourned on April 21, 2025, for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment.