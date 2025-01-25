WSC: Low water pressure due to high demand and operational challenges

Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) customers will experience reduced water pressure between 5am and 10pm over the next several days due to high demand and operational challenges.

In a press statement released yesterday, WSC explained that these issues are "critically" affecting its water storage levels, prompting the implementation of pressure measures as a precaution.

"We urge all customers to conserve water daily to ensure water remains accessible when needed most. Please take this advisory seriously to help manage the limited supply effectively," WSC said.

"The corporation apologizes for any inconvenience and assures customers that we are actively addressing these challenges to restore normal service. Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated."