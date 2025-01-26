Fatal Cowpen Road shooting marks third murder of the year

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

Police in New Providence are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Cowpen Road area on Friday night.

The incident, the country's third murder of the year, took place shortly after 10pm outside a local business near Brain's Way.

Police say the male victim was standing near the establishment when a man arrived in a vehicle.

After unsuccessfully attempting to enter the business, the suspect returned to his vehicle, retrieved a firearm, and opened fire in the victim's direction before driving away from the scene.

Responding officers found the victim with gunshot wounds to the body. Emergency Medical Services were called but pronounced him dead at the scene.

"The police is urging all members of the public who have any information on this incident to come forth and give us that information as we continue the investigation in this homicide matter," Chief Superintendent Sheria King told reporters on the scene last night.



