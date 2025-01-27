Bahamas must unlock $3bn excess liquidity, banker says

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas must unlock the $3bn-plus excess liquidity in its commercial banking system to drive greater economic growth and investment activity, a senior banker has warned.

Gowon Bowe, Fidelity Bank (Bahamas) chief executive, told the Rotary Club of West Nassau that there is no shortage of available cash funding for infrastructure development and other projects but Bahamians are failing to exploit this because they are too risk averse.

“We do have... significant excess liquidity in the system as it stands, over $3.1bn, and that’s something that we need to ask ourselves: Why? Why a person is holding it. The reality is, persons are now risk averse to the point where they’re happy to have money sitting on deposit in the banks than they are having it circulated in the economy, and that’s the question the Government has to address,” said Mr Bowe.

“It doesn’t mean necessarily picking up government debt securities, but if persons are willing to invest in infrastructure, persons are willing to invest in businesses, if persons are willing to invest in companies seeking financing, then we have economic progress. But literally, today, people are content with simply having their funds sit in the banking system - over $3bn in excess reserves, meaning more than what you need.”

Mr Bowe said that if Bahamians became more confident in the financial system they would not be as hesitant to invest their savings, and financial institutions such as banks can make interest rate adjustments for projects that stimulate economic growth.

“We have excess liquidity in the banking system. If we can encourage persons to have confidence and trust in the economy in which they live, to invest and deploy their funds into productive activity.... And whilst we have headroom with interest rates to do something, we do not adjust interest rates for consumption, but for stimulating economic growth,” he added.

Mr Bowe said that, due to the absence of a formal National Development Plan enshrined in law, Bahamians are not aware of investment opportunities and lack a clear road map on how their investments will grow in the future and what incentives will be given.

“When we talk about there not being opportunities, I lay that at the feet of the Government, because in the absence of a National Development Plan, how do you know what sectors to invest in. If I know the Government’s plan for the next 25 years is this, and they’re going to put in tax incentives, they’re going to put their own investment behind it, they’re going out to attract persons in these sectors, etc, me, as a businessman or an investor, have greater confidence to put money behind it,” said Mr Bowe.

“We hear them often say it’s a wonderful time to be a business entrepreneur because of all this activity, but I don’t know where the business opportunities are coming from, and if government knows, why are they not selling them?”

Mr Bowe said increasing the level of investment by Bahamians is a “balancing act” between ensuring the population is financially literate and the Government providing adequate information to encourage individuals to invest.

“You go to school to learn, but you learn in order to get yourself a competent job or job that allows you to earn wages. You really should be earning wages to enable you to save. You should actually be saving so that enables you to invest, and you’re actually investing to actually provide security and safety for your own well-being, and not around future generations behind you. We often miss several of those components of this and focus on earn and spend. We don’t hear earn, save, invest and then have security in the future,” said Mr Bowe.