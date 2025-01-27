Broadcasting Corporation says they profited from Trump inauguration trip

The Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas (BCB) has dismissed claims that ZNS’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s inauguration cost taxpayers over $200,000, labeling such assertions as “categorically false and misleading”.

In a statement, BCB clarified that the total cost of sending a nine-member team to Washington, DC, was $20,000. The corporation also secured $32,500 in sponsorships, resulting in a net revenue of $12,500.

“It is important to clarify that all expenses were covered by sponsorships, and no taxpayer funds were used,” the statement read.

“Claims suggesting otherwise are not only inaccurate but disregard the corporation’s ongoing efforts to secure partnerships and manage operational costs effectively. Early planning allowed the team to minimise costs, such as securing airline tickets for $350 and utilising cost-effective accommodations and transportation.”

It continued: “ZNS has a mandate to cover stories that matter to Bahamians, whether within our borders or internationally. This mission exemplified the corporation’s commitment to keeping the public informed while fostering growth and exposure for its staff.

“The success of this initiative underscores ZNS’s ability to operate efficiently and generate revenue through strategic partnerships, even as it fulfills its duty to provide world-class coverage.”