FNM Killarney association backs Minnis

THE chairman of the Free National Movement’s Killarney Constituency Association has expressed full support for Dr Hubert Minnis’ plans to seek re-election, criticising the party’s decision to require him to complete a training module.

Elaine Gomez, the association’s chairwoman, said while she respects the party’s leadership team, she feels it is unnecessary for them to subject the former prime minister to such requirements given his seniority and unbroken electoral success since entering frontline politics.

Her view –– echoed by several others in the constituency –– raises questions about what friction the FNM could encounter if Dr Minnis is sidelined.

“Dr Minnis has never lost an election since he entered frontline politics,” Mrs Gomez said. “I think all of those persons who are requiring him to do what they are requiring him to do, they all have lost either once or twice.”

“Some of them done lose three times and some of them will lose again and so, I mean, like the young people does say, make it make sense.”

FNM leaders have insisted that as part of the party’s selection process, all potential candidates must participate in a training module –– including its former standard bearer.

Dr Minnis has said he has not attended the sessions, arguing that the requirement contradicts the party’s procedure. He nonetheless confirmed that he is seeking re-election. His future in the party has been uncertain since he lost during the one-day convention in June; insiders say he has done little to improve his relationship with the party’s leadership since then.

Melvita Collie, a council representative in the Killarney constituency, accused the party’s leadership of trying to embarrass Dr Minnis.

She warned that if Dr Minnis is not selected as the party’s candidate for the next general election, many Killarney voters, including those in her household, will not participate in the polls.

“I have four votes in my house and they will stay at home,” she said. “It’s as simple as that.”

Meanwhile, Kendal Culmer, an FNM meritorious council member (MCM), criticised the training requirement as “insulting,” highlighting Dr Minnis’ senior role and extensive service to the country.

“If,” he asked, “you’re familiar with Hubert Alexander Ingraham, do you think you can succumb him to that kind of treatment?”

Betty Moss, another Killarney resident, said she would not support any candidate other than Dr Minnis.

She said she has shared her views with the party’s leaders, adding that they “listen to no one.”

“The only reason I have to go to the polls is if Dr Minnis runs in Killarney,” she said. “Other than that, I am done with the FNM.”

Ms Collie and Mrs Gomez said Dr Minnis’ record speaks for itself, highlighting several community initiatives spearheaded by his team.

These include annual flu shot drives, security improvements like CCTV installations, and support for single mothers through community programmes.

Mrs Gomez was non-committal on whether the association would support another candidate but said Dr Minnis remains the preferred choice among voters in Killarney.

“Based on our walkabout in the area, they want him to run again,” she said. “That’s what we have been receiving from our walkabouts in the area and that’s what they’re looking for: members of Parliament who are going to bring positive change.”

FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands told The Tribune last week that Dr Minnis, like anyone else, was entitled to his views about the training module. However, he emphasised that the party believes its current procedure is robust and appropriate.

“I think we’ve been very clear about the qualifications for candidacy and I have nothing further to add,” he said.