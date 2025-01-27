INSIGHT: Gain an Edge - BTVI embarks on rebranding project

The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) has embarked on an institution-wide rebranding project, beginning with a brand photoshoot to include high quality visuals that communicate the institution’s values, mission and identity.

The brand photography project is a key component of BTVI’s larger rebranding campaign, designed to unify and refresh the institution’s identity across all campuses and sites throughout The Bahamas.

BTVI’s marketing coordinator, Shacqeel Coleby, expressed that brand photography is essential to establishing or strengthening an organisation’s identity, while building audience trust.

“Professional imagery conveys credibility and authenticity, fostering an emotional connection. By capturing real people and genuine moments, BTVI seeks to bring its story to life in a way that text alone cannot achieve,” said Mr Coleby.

“Custom images tailored for BTVI create a cohesive look across platforms such as websites, social media and print materials. Strong visuals capture attention, boost engagement and improve search engine performance,” he added.

The project, which is currently happening at BTVI’s main campus, will capture visuals for 18 trade areas across six days with over 72 hours of shooting. The branding photoshoot will continue at the Grand Bahama Branch Campus, followed by extension campuses and instructional service centres.

After a thoughtful selection process, which included the review of the work of prominent local photographers followed by interviews, BTVI chose Kovah Duncombe Photography to help tell its story through imagery. Mr Duncombe is known for his crisp, striking imagery used to capture the audiences of brands such as Baha Mar, Kalik, Caribbean Bottling, Popeyes, Wendy’s, Cartier, Cacique International and Atlantis among others.

“Selecting the right photographer was a crucial first step in the planning process. Kovah’s expertise in composition, lighting and storytelling will help BTVI create high-quality visuals that stand out and resonate emotionally with its audience,” stated Mr Coleby.

Additionally, an internal and external casting call was launched, and models were selected, shortlisted and then further shortlisted until a final selection was made. Forty BTVI students, alumni and faculty were ultimately chosen. The BTVI board and president, Dr Linda A Davis, unanimously agreed that BTVI faculty, students and alumni were the best choice for representing the institution with the utmost authenticity.

Furthermore, it is important to BTVI to ensure that such efforts uphold the professionalism and standards expected by both the national accrediting agency, National Accreditation and Equivalency Council of The Bahamas (NAECOB) and the Council on Occupational Education (COE), an accrediting body headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. BTVI achieved COE candidacy status with COE in September 2024.

Mr Coleby surmised that the project is significant as capturing high quality visuals will strengthen BTVI’s brand presence, fostering a sense of connection across diverse locations, including the Family Islands.





• “Gain An Edge” is a collaboration of Lyford Cay Foundations, the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute and the University of The Bahamas aimed at promoting a national dialogue on issues surrounding education. To share your thoughts, email gainanedge@tribunemedia.net.