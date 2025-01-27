Police launch probes after two babies are found dead

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

The deaths of two babies over the weekend have sparked police investigations, including a child who drowned in a bucket and another whose body was found off the road.

In the first incident on Saturday, officers from the Carmichael Road Police Station were notified of remains found off Golden Isles Road.

Police press liaison Chief Superintendent Sheria King did not take questions from the press but said: “We are in the initial stage of this investigation, as well as the sensitive nature of this incident. We ask that you allow the police to do a thorough investigation, and once information is obtained, further updates will be provided.”

In a separate incident, a male infant reportedly drowned at a residence on Curtis Road, Gambier Village, on Saturday.

According to preliminary reports, the child was discovered unresponsive in a bucket of water sometime after 10am.

Despite attempts at CPR, he remained unresponsive and was transported to the hospital, where resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead.