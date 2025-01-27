Track and field: CARIFTA qualifiers hits double digits

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE the windy conditions, several junior athletes delivered impressive performances to meet the standards for the 2025 CARIFTA Games at the Red-Line Sonja Knowles Classic over the weekend at the original Thomas A Robinson Stadium.

The CARIFTA qualifiers list hit double-digit territory at the two-day meet with some athletes joining the CARIFTA count and others requalifying in their respective events on the track and field.

FIELD

University of Mississippi commit Bayli Major cleared the CARIFTA qualifying standard of 11.94m in the under-20 girls’ triple jump event. She won with a leap of 12.09m and took down Apryl Adderley’s meet record of 10.73m set in 2022.

Zoe Adderley, of Fast Forward. Athletics, came in second with 11.01m. Zante Ferguson, representing the 3PA Stallions, was third at 10.98m.

Major was pleased to surpass the qualifying mark in the event.

“It feels great. I am really excited to be going to Trinidad and representing my country,” she said.

The Red-Line Athletics athlete also picked up another victory in the under-20 girls’ 100m hurdles.

She clocked a wind-aided time of 14.28 seconds for first place, dipping under the CARIFTA qualifying mark of 14.68 seconds.

Her clubmate Darvinique Dean came in second with a wind-aided time of 14.48 seconds. Jamaya Rolle, of Fast Forward Athletics, was a distance away in third at 17.20 seconds.

Major outlined her expectations for the remainder of the season.

“My expectation is to actually qualify with good wind and to just stay focused, keep doing my best and trusting my coaches as well as my mom,” she said.

Leap of Faith’s Jazae Johnson qualified for her second CARIFTA event over the weekend.

She soared to a winning jump of 11.85m in the under-17 girls’ triple jump event. Red-Line Athletics’ Caitlyn Smith also qualified, landing right on the qualifying mark of 11.58m for second place.

Damali David, of Rising Stars, settled for third with a jump of 10.89m.

Nathan Walker, of Fast Forward Athletics, was well over the CARIFTA standard of 12.92m in the under-17 boys’ triple jump event on Sunday. He would finish the event as the victor and provisional qualifier with a wind-aided jump of 14.00m.

His clubmate Kaiden Miller placed second with a wind-aided performance of 11.80m in the event.

CARIFTA gold medallist Taysha Stubbs requalified for the CARIFTA Games in the under-20 girls’ javelin throw event.

She emerged victorious with a season’s best heave of 46.16m, well over the CARIFTA qualifying mark of 39.75m.

Kamera Strachan, who competed unattached, opened her season with a CARIFTA qualifying toss of 44.96m for second.

CARIFTA javelin record holder Dior-Rae Scott fell to third spot with a throwing distance of 39.76m. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln commit previously qualified in the age group at the Throws Fest Series #1 Meet last weekend in Kingston, Jamaica.

Air Assault thrower Ahkeel Williams continues to progress in the under-17 boys’ javelin event. He posted a throwing distance of 49.58m to once again exceed the CARIFTA qualifying mark of 44.95m.

His clubmate Kendal Turner took the second spot at 44.39m. Wyatt Cartwright rounded out the top three with his toss of 43.60m.

CARIFTA silver medallist Annae Mackey picked up double wins in the the under-20 girls’ discus and shot put events respectively. She requalified in both events with a season’s best toss of 12.99m in the shot put and a winning throw of 43.55m in the discus event.

TRACK

Jasmine Thompson, representing Road Runners, clocked 1:03.98 in the under-17 girls’ 400m hurdles event to qualify for the CARIFTA Games.

The qualifying time for the event is 1:06.19.

Symiah Crawley, of Red-Line Athletics, trailed for second place at 1:04.10 also attaining the CARIFTA standard.

Her clubmate Taylor Moss wrapped up third in 1:10.93.

Thompson was relieved to finally qualify in the event and is looking to dip under a minute as the season progresses.

“It feels great. It feels excellent because I was going for it and I got it. The back stretch was windy but I just cruised it, picked it up at the 200m and then just took it home,” Thompson said.

“By the grace of God I am hoping to dip under a minute. I know it will take a lot to do that but it is all in God’s timing.”

The 2023 CARIFTA double gold medallist Jamiah Nabbie ran a season’s best time of 24.20 seconds to win the under-20 girls’ 200m finals. Her time was under the qualification standard of 24.21 seconds but the event had a wind reading of +4.1 mps.

K’Leigh Davis, of Fast Forward, crossed the line in 25.26 seconds. Givedy Gelin, of Swift Athletics, was a few steps behind at 25.64 seconds.

Nabbie, who dealt with injuries last season, spoke about how it felt to return to action.

“It definitely feels good. When you are passionate about something, any chance you get to run is truly a blessing and I thank God for that. It is definitely more in store for the season. I am getting back into the groove and want to keep on going with my training,” she said.

She added that the goal is to run around 22 seconds this season.

“I am definitely looking to touch on 22 seconds God’s willing and I truly believe that I can,” she said.

Eagan Neely, of Bahamas Speed Dynamics, blitzed the competition in the under-17 boys 400’ event on Saturday. He stopped the clock at 49.21 seconds to set a new meet record and dip under the CARIFTA qualifying mark of 49.27 seconds.

The remaining two spots were filled by clubmates Johnathan Higgs and Jahcario Wilson. The former ended the event in 50.22 seconds and the latter in 51.02 seconds.

Neely admitted that it felt good to get over the hump of qualifying.

“It feels really nice even though I just barely made it compared to last year when I completely destroyed it. It still feels pretty good but I am trying to reach a goal this year— maybe the CARIFTA record if I could through God. I am looking to achieve a low 47 or 46 seconds,” he said.

The 2024 CARIFTA medallist was also looking to qualify in the under-17 boys’ 200m event.

He ran a wind-aided time of 21.51 seconds well under the standard of 22.08 seconds in the event. However, the event had a wind reading of +4.3 mps.

Zion Miller, of Bahamas Speed Dynamics, earned the victory and set a new meet record with his season’s best time of 47.58 seconds in the under-20 boys. 400m finals. The qualification mark for the event is 47.65 seconds.

Miller was grateful to qualify for the CARIFTA Games.

“The past two years have been a challenge and I have been injured. I am healthy now and to come out and qualify at the first meet is a blessing. It feels good and it feels like God has something in store for me to run good this season,” he said.

He did not mince words when it came to his goals for the season.

“I am looking to execute throughout the whole season. The end goal is to try and make it to the World Championships. If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen but we will take it one step at a time,” he said.

The top two finishers in the under-17 boys’ 110m hurdles all went under the CARIFTA standard 14.87 seconds.

Wilson, of BSD, ended the event in 13.38 seconds. Rohman Rolle, of Fast Forward, wrapped up in 14.84 seconds. Both times were wind-aided as the event had a wind reading of +4.8 mps.

A similar circumstance occurred in the under-17 boys’ 100m finals. Both J’Mari Moss and Kamron Henfield finished under the CARIFTA standard of 10.92 seconds.

Moss ran 10.80 seconds and Henfield finished in 10.89 seconds but the wind reading was +3.0mps.

Next up on the BAAA calendar will be the Star Performers Track Classic on February 1.