Water and Sewerage Corp: Water production restored but conservation measures remain

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) said that full water production capacity has been restored following operational challenges last week - but water conservation measures will remain in place to rebuild New Providence’s reserves.

In a press statement yesterday, WSC said maintaining these reserves is essential to meeting demand.

“Although capacity has returned to normal, water conservation measures remain in effect to facilitate the rebuilding of our strategic potable water storage,” the statement read.

As part of these conservation efforts, WSC customers will experience reduced water pressure between 10pm and 5am over the next several days due to heightened demand and ongoing operational challenges.

“We urge all customers to conserve water daily to ensure water remains accessible when needed most. Please take this advisory seriously to help manage the limited supply effectively,” WSC urged.

Residents are encouraged to use water responsibly and continue to conserve as WSC works to stabilise reserves, who encouraged customers to visit WSC’s official website or follow their social media platform for more updates.