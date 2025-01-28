Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation opens 2025 campaign with successful hosting of its Family Fun Run/Walk race

THE Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation opened its 2025 campaign with the successful hosting of its Family Fun Run/Walk race on Saturday.

The early morning riser saw Mackey Williams and Eve Mackey-Dorsett capturing the male and female titles in the run, while David Prabhu and Liesl Hanna emerged as the male and female winners of the walk race.

Both events started at the Bahamas Baptist College/University on Jean Street, but traveled different directions.

The runners left Jran Street and headed south to Prince Charles, turned left onto Prince Charles and went all the way east to Fox Hill Road. They turned left onto Fox Hill Road and headed north to Bernard Road. On Bernard Road, they turned left to go back to the finish line on Jean Street.

The walkers left Jrean Street and headed north to Bernard Road. On Bernard Road, they turned left and headed west to Soldier Road. They turned onto Soldier Road and headed south to Prince Charles Drive. On Prince Charles Drive, they turned left onto Jean Street and back to the finish line.

On their arrival, the competitors got a chance to get free medical screening from nurses from the Ministry of Health and Wellness before they were addressed by Bishop Delton Fernander, the president of the Bahamas Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention.

Bishop, who also serves as the president of the Bahamas Christian Council and the Senior Pastor of New Destiny Baptist Cathedral, participated in the event along with the convention’s executive secretary Rev. Daniel Nottage, the Senior Pastor of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.

Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church got a special treat as they were presented with the overall team award for having the most competitors to complete the course.

There were also a number of special awards presented, including the first pastor in the run, which went to Rev. Michael Symonette from the Ebenezer Baptist Church and Minister Michael Butler for the walk.

James Strachan, at 78, was the oldest competitor. He represented Macedonia Baptist Church. The youngest competitor was eight-year-old Khairi Bowe from Golden Gates Native Baptist Church.Among the list of winners were Veron Pinder, Dorisser Russell, Donalo Pinder, Portia Cooper and Larry Saunders in the run and Kaylen Den, Vernae Dean, Dari Francis, Denia Smith, Godfrey Rolle and Glorianne Brathwaite.

The day was a special one for Godfrey Rolle, who celebrated his 66th birthday. Additionally, during the raffle of prizes from Breezes SuperClub, AID and Kelly’s, Rolle was given a chance to draw one of the numbers and coincidentally, he picked his own.

The event, under the theme: “Rise Up and Give God the Glory,” was held as a part of the convention’s activities surrounding its Revival 2025.\

The federation, formerly known as the Baptist Sports Council, will now prepare for the start of its co-ed softball competition next month. Interested teams are urged to contact tournament director Thomas Sears at 424-2888 or federation president Brent Stubbs at 426-7265.