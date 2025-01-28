Man accused of breaking into medical centre on Collins avenue granted bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail after he was accused of breaking into a medical centre on Collins Avenue in October.

Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly arraigned Frederick Farquharson Johnson, 29, on shopbreaking.

The defendant was accused of breaking into the Life Medical Centre on October 10, 2024. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defendant claimed that his grandfather would withdraw the charge against him. He also told the magistrate that his mother recently passed away.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom, who served as the prosecutor, raised no objections to the defendant’s bail.

Johnson’s bail was set at $3,500 with one or two sureties. Under the terms of his bail, the defendant must sign in at the Quakoo Street Police Station every Friday by 6pm.

The defendant’s trial begins on April 17.