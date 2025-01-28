Man charged with stealing $10,000 cash while employed at John Bull in Baha Mar

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail yesterday after allegedly stealing over $10,000 in cash while working at John Bull at Baha Mar earlier this month.

Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly arraigned Warren Curtis Jr, 32, on stealing by reason of employment.

The defendant, while employed at the luxury store, allegedly stole $10,700 in cash on January 7.

The defendant pleaded not guilty after electing to continue his matter before the magistrate.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom, who served as the prosecutor, raised no objections to the defendant’s bail, saying he had no priors before the court.

Curtis’s bail was set at $5,000 with one or two sureties. Under the terms of his bail, the defendant must sign in at the East Street South Police Station on the first Monday of every month.

His trial will begin on May 27.