Man killed on Cowpen Road knew shooter, says brother

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE brother of a man shot and killed over the weekend claimed his brother knew the shooter and “hailed” him before he was fired on without provocation.

Gibson Desir, 39, a father of one, was shot outside a bar in the Cowpen Road area on Friday night, one of three people killed over the weekend.

Police said the suspect arrived in a vehicle, attempted unsuccessfully to enter the bar, returned to his car to retrieve a firearm, and opened fire in Desir’s direction before driving away.

Gibson’s younger brother, Johnny Desir, said his sibling was not a troublemaker, and the family is struggling to understand the motive behind the attack.

He said Gibson rarely went to bars but went out that night for a drink with the bar owner’s son.

“I hear he went to get something to drink from the bar, came back out, and the person who killed him, the killer, he hailed the killer, and when he turned his back, the killer just shot him in the head and multiple times about the body,” he said.

He said Gibson’s killing occurred shortly after his return from a work trip on a cay near Pearl Island.

He said his brother did concrete work alongside one of his other family members.

He described his brother as a caring person who was well-loved in the community.

“It’s a blow to the family because we wasn’t expecting nothing like this, especially for my brother, someone who don’t bother nobody,” he said.

“For me, I had to explain it to my daughter, and that’s her favourite uncle, and for me to explain it to my daughter, that was hard.

“It’s very, very personal for me.”

The brother claimed that police had arrested a suspect in connection with the murder. However, police did not confirm this up to press time.