Mitchell: PLP oversubscribed with aspiring candidates, 40 turned away

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party (PLP) chairman Fred Mitchell said the party’s most recent training session for aspiring candidates was “oversubscribed,” with 40 people turned away.

He said ultimately, 110 people paid $300 to participate in learning the prerequisites for being an election candidate for the PLP.

“A political party has to have renewal,” he said. “We want to get some from every cohort so that they understand the generation that they are a part of. We have low barriers to entry so that the party is highly democratic and open because that’s the best way to serve the country going forward.”

Mr Mitchell said the party hasn’t started accepting formal renomination requests.

He said the timeline for candidate selections will depend on when elections are called.

He noted that the election is not yet due and Parliament doesn’t have to be dissolved until October 10, 2026.

“Whenever the election is called, it is our intention to beat the Free National Movement and remind them of their poor record of governance of this country,” he said. “That’s our job. We’ve said that the country needs to have stability. Stability comes with two terms.”

“We know that the country has suffered because one party wins, they cancel what the other party does,” he said.