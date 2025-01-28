PM: Use the law as a tool of empowerment

PRIME Minister Philip Davis encouraged young attorneys and legal scholars last night to use the law as a tool for empowerment and justice while tackling emerging challenges facing The Bahamas.

Speaking at the University of The Bahamas’ Law Society during the opening of Legal Week 2025, the prime minister emphasised the transformative role of legal professionals in shaping the nation’s future.

“Use the law as a tool of empowerment and to buttress your critical thinking in standing up for what is right and just, even when it is a personal inconvenience and even when others fail to do so,” he said.

He highlighted the privileged position of legal professionals, noting that they are often among the first to engage with the implications of societal change.

“Our legal scholars and professionals are often on the avant-garde of change — debating and considering the practical applications of emerging issues long before they enter public discussion,” he said.

He pointed to several areas where legal expertise will be critical, including cannabis reform, land reform, and the country’s Digital Assets and Registered Exchanges framework.

He also cited the July 2024 implementation of the Court Services Act 2023 as a pivotal moment for judicial autonomy in The Bahamas.

“This legislation established the Court Services Council, granting our courts full administrative and financial independence from the executive branch. By ensuring judicial autonomy, we were able to modernise the efficiency of our judicial system,” he said.

Addressing economic opportunities, he highlighted the potential for expansion in financial services, including fintech and emerging markets in Asia and the UK. He underscored the importance of cultivating expertise in trusts and estate law, wealth management, and tax law to fully leverage these opportunities.

The prime minister also emphasised the need for The Bahamas to establish itself as a global hub for arbitration and alternative dispute resolution.

“We must also truly, and some may say ‘finally,’ tap into our capacity to function as a global arbitration centre and hub for alternative dispute resolution,” he said, referencing upcoming amendments to arbitration legislation and alignment with UNCITRAL standards.

Looking ahead, he called on young lawyers to prepare for challenges posed by blockchain, artificial intelligence, and other technological advancements. He reminded them of their essential role in problem-solving and nation-building.

“The call on your life as an attorney is to tackle many of society’s biggest problems,” he said.

He praised the enduring contributions of Bahamian legal professionals to one of the region’s most stable democracies and issued a challenge to the next generation of attorneys.

“My charge to you today is to continue to take up the mantle, confront the biggest challenges to making this world a better place, and you will never lack for opportunities as an attorney,” he said.