$2,000 bail granted in causing harm charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail yesterday after he was accused of stabbing another man at a liquor store earlier this month.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby arraigned Craig Forbes Sr, 58, on causing harm.

Forbes allegedly got into an argument with Paul Cartwright and stabbed him in the calf with a knife while the pair were at 242 Liquor Store on Robinson Road around 9pm on January 18.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Forbes’s bail was set at $2,000 with one surety. Under the terms of his bail, he must sign in at the Grove Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday by 6pm.

The defendant’s trial begins on April 14.

Mark Penn represented the accused.