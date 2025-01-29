Bahamian-flagged ship seized by Houthi rebels released along with 25-man crew

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE Galaxy Leader, a Bahamian-flagged vessel seized by Yemeni Houthi rebels in November 2023, was released last week along with its 25-member crew following diplomatic mediation led by Oman.

The crew — nationals from Bulgaria, Mexico, the Philippines, Romania, and Ukraine — had been held hostage but were eventually freed when Oman arranged for an Air Force aircraft to extract them from Yemen.

“The Oman government, who was in constant dialogue with them, assisted with the Air Force aircraft and flew into Yemen, collected them out into Oman so that they could then get home to their countries,” said former Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, The Bahamas’ Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization.

While in captivity, the crew was treated humanely and allowed limited family contact.

“Very short, wasn’t no long talk, but they were allowed to make some kind of contact with their families, and they didn’t complain of any mistreatment,” Mr Rolle said.

The Galaxy Leader was seized amid ongoing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, where the Iran-backed group has been targeting vessels they believe are linked to Israel or the United States. These actions, framed as retaliation for US support of Israel, have forced many ships to reroute around South Africa, increasing costs and delaying shipments.

“The journey around South Africa costs nearly $200,000 more per trip,” Mr Rolle said. “You have to buy more fuel, and the journey takes another two weeks, which delays goods reaching their destinations.”

The Galaxy Leader, a vehicle carrier, was out of service for a year, delaying the delivery of thousands of cars. Other consumer goods, including grains for cereal production and clothing, have also been impacted.

“These are not small vessels; we’re talking about ships carrying 20,000 containers,” Mr Rolle said. “When they take extra time to get to their destinations, it backs up supply chains and increases costs, which are eventually passed on to consumers.”

Other Bahamian-flagged vessels have also come under attack. Mr Rolle confirmed that another Bahamian-registered ship was targeted, though no injuries were reported.

“After these attacks started, the ships started going around South Africa to avoid becoming a target,” he said.