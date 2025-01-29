Coleby-Davis: BPL seeing tangible progress on infrastructure and union relations

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

AS observers await more details about the Davis administration’s Bahamas Power and Light reform plans, BPL’s leaders said they are advancing efforts to modernise its operations, improve electricity reliability, and strengthen workforce unity after years of inconsistent supply and high costs.

BPL CEO Toni Seymour, Energy and Transport Minister Jobeth Colbey-Davis, and Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) President Mr Kyle Wilson provided updates during their appearance on Beyond The Headlines with Shanique Miller on Monday.

Ms Colbey-Davis outlined progress on infrastructure upgrades, including the addition of two new engines to the grid.

“We’re concluding several major agreements and seeing tangible progress” she said. “Our teams have been working hard to pull lines, upgrade infrastructure, and prepare for the transformation BPL is undergoing. The modernisation effort includes reducing line losses, optimising engine use to lower fuel costs, and incorporating cleaner and more affordable energy sources like renewables.”

She emphasised the importance of energy efficiency, adding, “We’ve been working diligently on the energy reform because one of the things that we have to make sure of is that we’re not having the line loss that we’ve seen, our engines aren’t overworked, which means once they’re overworked, they’re producing more heat, and it’s costing us more for fuel, but also working in some more affordable fuel, cleaner fuel, and renewables, and working all of those into the mix, then having a properly managed system in terms of the most efficient engines are put out first to generate power, and then you bring on the less efficient later down. And so it’s less costly because it’s not doing so much heavy work in terms of burning to generate the power that’s needed.”

She also stressed the importance of consumer collaboration. “This is a partnership,” she said. “If consumers work to manage their usage at home, it helps us deliver more reliable and affordable power. Together, we can reduce electricity costs across the board. We always try to remind you, if you’re not in the room, turn the light off, turn the switch off, unplug, and so working together, it’s been a list of things that we’ve been doing to make sure we can continue to see the deduction in the cost of electricity.”

Ms Seymour provided updates on key agreements, including the partnership with the Bahamas Grid Company (BGC), which remains in its final stages.

“The finalised agreement between Bahamas Grid Company and BPL, that’s still in the closing stages. So that agreement has not been fully executed as yet. The Pike employees were on the ground since last summer assisting us with a lot of the overhead line maintenance that was required to get us through the summer peak, and they’ve completed a number of projects on BPL behalf. So, as far as the staff being seconded over to BGC, those agreements are still being discussed and finalised.”

The government signed the agreement with Pike Corporation last year, creating a 25-year partnership to upgrade and manage BPL’s transmission and distribution network. Under the deal, the government holds 40 percent of shares in a special purpose vehicle, Bahamas Grid Company, while Pike’s management company, Island Grid Solutions, owns the remaining 60 percent.

Meanwhile, Mr Wilson highlighted significant improvements in industrial relations at BPL, attributing the progress to better communication between the union, management, and government, noting that concerns and fears that were once prevalent have largely been addressed.

Ms Colbey-Davis acknowledged the challenges of maintaining these relationships but highlighted the value of open dialogue.

“We’ve been doing a good enough job, and we know that some challenges are ahead, but how we iron out and respond to those challenges is what brings the faster solution for the members,” she said.