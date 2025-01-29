Coleby-Davis responds to backlash over viral video

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

ELIZABETH MP Jobeth Coleby-Davis responded to the backlash and apologised to those who took offence over a viral video in which she showcased designer jewellery, clothing, and accessories, including items from Rolex, Cartier, Tiffany & Co, Uggs, and Louis Vuitton.

Critics slammed the video as tone-deaf given the country’s economic struggles, but Mrs Coleby-Davis, appearing on Beyond the Headlines with Shanique Miller on Monday, said the video was filmed at a private family Christmas gathering, their first without her father. It was part of a TikTok challenge led by her young niece and was never meant for public viewing.

“My nieces, when they see me, they see auntie; this is what they get,” she said. “They get that relaxed auntie feeling, and they get the joy of having me participate in all of these crazy teenage things that teenage kids are doing on TikTok and wherever else.”

She said she was upset that the private moment was exposed, noting she is not on TikTok.

“I was even more upset that that side of me that I show in those private settings with my family was exposed. But my niece, they’re young, they live in the States, and this is the TikTok thing, and she had us doing all type of challenges, and it got into the wrong hands and went with the wrong message.”

She said after the video gained attention, she spoke to her niece about it.

“I called her and I said, ‘Destiny, did you put the video up?’ She said, ‘Yes, auntie.’ I said, you know, auntie is in politics and a public figure and you know we were having fun, and I know you’re so proud of your auntie, who’s a politician, and proud to see me just kick back with you as a family, but it’s not (appropriate) and so can you just remove it’?”

“She felt so sad, but I just wanted to make sure that she understood that I love her, I appreciate I had an amazing Christmas with them, and they make me so proud.”

Mrs Coleby-Davis dismissed the controversy as a distraction, emphasising that her record of service speaks for itself.

“I know that my work is what speaks to me,” she said. “I’ve been working in my community. I have been making sure that I’m a listening ear, a shoulder to lean on, a shoulder to cry on, making sure that my team has been clear of where we can help.

“We continue to help the Bahamian people, whether it be in my constituency or anywhere else in The Bahamas. If I can give help or help someone, I’m there, and that’s the person who I am.”