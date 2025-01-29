Eco-resort targets $1m per month spend through 2025

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

An Exuma eco-resort project yesterday revealed it plans to invest $1m per month throughout 2025 in a bid to complete the first phase of its full $75m build-out by year-end.

Robert Coughlin, the Turtlegrass Resort and Island Club’s principal, said some 25 employees are currently working on-site on Sampson Cay after finishing pre-construction infrastructure as part of the $25m first phase. He pointed out that the development is currently the second largest employer in Central Exuma, while the majority of goods and supplies are purchased locally.

“We have today about 25 people actively working on the cay. All of them are Bahamian, 100 percent. We have a construction manager from Nassau, he has a small crew. We have 12 to 15 employees from Black Point, and then a few from Staniel Cay. All the vendors that we have, our engineers, our architects, except for a few specialty items, everything’s Bahamian,” said Mr Coughlin.

“Right now, as you look at this calendar year, we’re pacing for about $1m a month of spending. So that’s impact to the economy. I’d say 80 percent of it, even with equipment that we’re buying, everything is being spent in The Bahamas.”

The $2.5m pre-construction infrastructure installed on the island includes a septic tank, electricity, water, worker housing, renovated front docks, beach restoration, heavy construction equipment purchases, the installation of a RoRo dock, engineering and architecture.

The $25m first phase also includes solar panel installations, water processing, waste management and the construction of beach cottages and common areas. Mr Coughlin said the resort is aiming to have a low eco-footprint and will generate its own electricity and water.

“I’m 100 percent solar. I even built enough so I don’t need to generate. We’re building our system so we can expand it as we go through each phase of our project,” said Mr Coughlin. The first phase is expected to accommodate up to 20 guests and scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

Mr Coughlin said he also plans to construct a conference centre that will be able to accommodate about 100 guests for events. He added that while Turtlegrass will not be able to provide accommodations for large groups, having a meeting centre in Central Exuma will allow other nearby resorts to benefit.

“The idea is to have groups of up to 100 in that facility, so when somebody wants to have a wedding or event we may not have enough beds but that’ll help the other resorts in Staniel Cay and elsewhere. We’ll be able to work with our resort partners if somebody’s having an event at Turtlegrass,” said Mr Coughlin.

The developer said the resort will appeal to the eco-tourist and feature activities such as snorkelling, bird watching and hiking.