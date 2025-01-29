Simmons named Hurricanes’ basketball Athlete of the Week

BAHAMIAN Aaron Simmons was named the Holland Hurricanes men’s basketball Athlete of the Week for the week ending January 26.

Simmons shared the honours with Lauren Armstrong, who was named the women’s basketball Athlete of the Week.

Simmons, a second-year guard from Nassau, Bahamas, graduated from Louisburg College in 2019.

He earned the Hurricanes’ Male Athlete of the Week honours for the second time this season and the Hurricanes’ Male Basketball Player of the Week honours for the third time this season after leading his team to two victories at home this past weekend.

Holland defeated Crandall twice in two spectacular, nail-biting matchups, 96-75 and 78-77 to push their unblemished record to 13-0, pushing Holland College into a two-way tied for second place in the ACAA with a 9-5 win-loss record with UNBSJ.

The University of New Brunswick - Saint John - leads the field with a perfect 13-0 mark, but they opted not to compete in the event as they already had something planned at St Paul’s Baptist Church, Bernard Road, Fox Fill.

Simmons recorded 47 points, a 20-for-34 field-goal record, a 6-for-11 three-point record, 10 rebounds, four assists, and six steals across both games.

The Hurricanes enter the regular season’s final month vying to win a heated battle for second place in the conference; the team who claims it will earn a bye to the 2025 ACAA Basketball Championships semifinals.

Holland’s chase starts with a home-game doubleheader alongside the women against the Mount Allison Mounties on Saturday, Feb. 1 and Sunday, Feb. 2.



