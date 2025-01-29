Speed may have been a factor in latest traffic fatality yesterday

A MAN, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, is dead after crashing into the rear of a garbage truck on East Street South early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred just before 4am near Sapodilla Boulevard and involved a Mack truck and a silver Nissan Teana. The driver of the Teana succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Second in charge of the Traffic Division, Chief Superintendent Coran Jennings, told reporters: “Information at this time is that the male in the vehicle was travelling south and collided with the back of the garbage truck.”

He suggested that speed may have been a factor, given the damage to the vehicle.