Three years prison for having $55,000 worth of marijuana

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to three years in prison yesterday after admitting to having $55,000 worth of marijuana in his home in Mason Addition last weekend.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms arraigned Alex Williams, 28, and Lorenzo Stubbs, 28, on possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Police reportedly found 55lb of marijuana during a search of Williams’s residence on North Street near Fort Fincastle on January 26.

Williams was the only defendant to plead guilty to the charge, while his co-accused pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson said Williams had priors of a similar nature.

Williams expressed remorse for his actions.

He was sentenced to serve three years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He will return to court for trial on February 12.