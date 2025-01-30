Bowleg ensures safety of CARIFTA athletes in T&T

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

In less than three months, Trinidad & Tobago will serve as the host country for the 2025 CARIFTA Games and CARIFTA Aquatics Championships.

Although anticipation is growing ahead of competition for both disciplines, there are also rising safety concerns as the host country is currently under a state of emergency that was declared late in December and extended another three months earlier this month.

The State of Emergency does not prevent public gatherings, or impose a curfew. However, due to elevated crime numbers in the dual-nation, the state of emergency allows security forces to search and detain persons and property without a warrant.

With Bahamians scheduled to travel into T&T for Easter weekend, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg said that while it’s still early, the Bahamas will take the necessary precautions to protect the parties involved.

“Right now we are in the early stages as CARIFTA is not until Easter time. Those who are responsible for the CARIFTA will make a decision on whether the games will remain there or not so I do not really want to preempt any decision that is made.

“The Bahamas will take the steps that are necessary to safeguard its athletes and its citizens. We will just wait to see what is the outcome,” Bowleg said.

The 2025 CARIFTA Games are slated for April 19-21. Meanwhile, the CARIFTA Aquatics Championship is scheduled for April 19-22 followed by the open water swim on April 23.

NACAC president Mike Sands expressed confidence that the CARIFTA Games for both track and field and aquatics will not be interrupted by the state of emergency.

“I have all the confidence to believe that the CARIFTA Games will take place in the Port of Spain as scheduled. I know there is a lot of talk and concern about the state of emergency but I am comfortable in saying that I am in communication with the LOC and Trinidad leadership on a daily basis because there are a number of concerns being raised by member federations with respect to safety.

“I have been assured by the LOC, who are in communication with their security personnel, that the games will not be interrupted. The state of emergency does not carry much restrictions. There are no restrictions on public gatherings and there are no curfews but like everywhere else they are trying to manage the uptick in violence, recognising that they have major international events coming to Trinidad… They are expecting thousands of persons to be coming in so they are putting measures in place to ensure the safety of all of the visitors and participants,” he said.

The State of Emergency has been extended to the weekend just before the Easter holiday.

Travellers are advised to always carry identification and comply with local authorities during their stay at the destination.



