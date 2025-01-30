Corbin wins shot put event at Red-Line meet

FRESHMAN Samuel Corbin led a three-member team for the University of The Bahamas track and field that saw action at the fifth Red-Line Athletics Track and Field Classic Saturday and Sunday at the Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.

Corbin and fellow thrower Rashad Evans and sprinter Marquell Newbold saw action in the two-day meet.

Corbin picked up the victory in the under-20 boys’ shot put on Sunday. He secured the win with a best throw of 12.88 metres (m) (42’, 3”) that came on his fifth throw.

“This was my better event so my goal was to win and I executed that. I did not feel like I did my best but that comes with training,” Corbin said.

He was in action on Saturday in the under-20 boys’ discus throw and placed fifth. He threw a personal best of 12.72m (90’ 11-1/2”).

Evans settled for second place in the open men’s javelin throw with a personal best 43.77m (143’ 7-1/2”). “I made much improvement in my past throws. I came into this meet having more confidence and I know that I can improve. I just need to work on my technique and go to the gym,” Evans said.

Newbold placed fourth in the under-20 women’s 400m final when she stopped the clock at 1:03.68 on Saturday. She came off a second-place finish in the first heat in 1:02.58 to qualify for the final.

The Mingoes continue their track and field season Saturday. February 1 in the Star Performers Track Classic at the Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.