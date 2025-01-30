DEIDRE M BASTIAN: Steps to prevent a toxic culture in the workplace

A toxic workplace culture is an environment where unhealthy behaviours and conflicts among employees go unchecked. Common practices include constant gossip, no flexibility, a lack of recognition and few opportunities for promotion or growth.

While every business is different, there are some universal traits that serve as the foundation for a solid enterprise. For example, your work culture is the shared set of values, beliefs and attitudes that guide your company, and it is reflected in the way you treat both your customers and employees. It also grows and shifts with the circumstances.

Workplace culture is not just about sticking to a list of values and mission statements on a wall in the break room and then going about your day. It is a commitment that every person in the company, including senior leadership, should model their behaviour on to support those values and be held accountable.

The idea of letting harmful or hurtful behaviour slide is not acceptable in companies that truly embody a healthy workplace. It is a living and breathing thing that is evolving all the time. Practices that negatively impact workplace culture, and promote a toxic team, can steer a company in the opposite direction, making it difficult to hire and retain good employees.

Work culture is different from a company’s core values, which largely remain the same over time. It has been shown that a happy workplace could raise employee productivity by 12 percent. The culture not only guides employees in the workplace, but it also dictates whether they want to do business with your company.

How to create a positive workplace culture

The majority of people say they can tell in less than a month whether a company’s culture will be a good fit for them, and many boast that they need less than a week. Therefore, it is imperative to start sooner rather than later on making meaningful cultural change.

Establish core values

First, lay out your core values that encompass the foundation of everything which happens at your company, and ensure staff have an opportunity to weigh in. Consider everything from the physical layout of the office to how frequently employees interact with managers and members, as there is no telling where the next big idea will come from.

Psychological safety

Psychological safety happens when people are not afraid to speak up. They trust that they can share their opinions without retribution, even if those opinions are different from their supervisors.

A sense of belonging

People want to feel a sense of belonging. So much so that, when employees feel they are part of a team and are contributing, they are likely to be more engaged and genuinely happy.

Archaic ideas are generally no longer acceptable to employees, especially the younger generation who are just starting their careers. By and large, the Generation Zs are currently entering the workforce and, unfortunately, they stay in the job for an average of only 11 months. They are eager to advance swiftly. Therefore, by providing opportunities, they are more likely to stay longer. It is fine to turn down a job offer if the cultural fit does not feel right.

Overall, by empowering employees to work through solutions, they feel trusted, they are engaged, and they feel it is safe to ask for advice, which becomes a good experience instead of a stressful one.

Finally, it is vital that businesses understand their culture as it enables employees to work confidently. Work culture will form naturally within every company, and sometimes to the detriment of a business.

Be that as it may, allowing negative behaviours and toxic attitudes to fester within a company will no doubt cultivate an unfavourable work experience and an expensive one, too. Until we meet again, live life for memories as opposed to regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game.

• NB: Columnist welcomes feedback at deedee21bastian@gmail.com

ABOUT COLUMNIST: Deidre M. Bastian is a brand marketing analyst/graphic designer, international award winning author and certified life coach