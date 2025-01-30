Dundas Civic Centre needs $400k to ‘keep the doors open’

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

AS Dr Nicolette Bethel walked across the Dundas Civic Centre grounds yesterday, the scent of cigarette smoke cut through the air.

Near the back of the property, a man — who appeared to be living there — stood outside what used to be a storage unit.

Dr Bethel voiced concerns to reporters about whether the abandoned space had become an impromptu shelter.

It wasn’t the first time the Dundas had been met with unwanted occupants. The theatre, once a thriving hub for Bahamian performance art, now faces an uphill battle against financial strain and physical decay.

With a roof that needs urgent repairs, an air conditioning unit from 1978, and a now-empty space in the rafters where an owl once resided, the facility is falling further into disrepair.

Hurricane Matthew left its mark by knocking down the perimeter wall, exposing the property to trespassers.

“We have several people who are living on the property right now,” said Dr Bethel, chairperson of the Dundas Board. “People who will stash — I don’t even want to know what — on the property.”

In the heart of Centerville, the Dundas Civic Centre stands as The Bahamas’ only community theatre. Without $400,000 to reopen the Winston V Saunders Theatre, the institution could be forced to close its doors.

“The $400,000 is so that we can keep the doors open,” Dr Bethel said. “That’s to stop us from closing.”

To meet this target, a coalition of artists, volunteers, and supporters has launched multiple fundraising efforts, including a nationwide raffle, community events, and corporate appeals.

The raffle, which is now in circulation, features prizes ranging from artwork by Brent Malone, a dinner for 12 prepared by Chef Ellie, dessert and champagne for ten, season tickets to the Dundas, a 30-minute private performance by the National Youth Choir, and a one-year scholarship to Tambearly International School.

Tickets are $5 each or $50 per book, with the draw scheduled for March 4 at a Mardi Gras Soiree at the Balmoral Club.

Lowell Mortimer, chair of the Fundraising Committee, sees the raffle as a key opportunity to close the funding gap.

“The drawing for this raffle will take place on the fourth of March at a Mardi Gras soiree, which would be at the Balmoral Club at seven o’clock. The drawing would be at 10 o’clock that evening,” he said.

In addition to direct fundraising, community engagement has been a major focus.

The Black Box Open Mic Committee, led by Michelle McDonald, has been hosting monthly open mic nights featuring poets, singers, dancers, and visual artists.

“We are creating a hub, a platform for creative expression,” Ms McDonald said. “When we think about the Bahamian theatre culture, we are touching on the stories that have been built from the Dundas from before our time.”

But the fundraising efforts extend beyond just reopening the main theatre.

The Dundas Board has outlined a long-term vision that would see the property transformed into a fully equipped performing arts centre.

Among the plans are an upgraded air-conditioning system, a vendor courtyard to generate revenue, an outdoor “Treehouse Deck” for small performances, a 200-seat amphitheater –– to be named after the leader of the comedic group Catlin and Friends, and a new performing arts complex with rehearsal spaces, studios, and artist residencies.

Dr Bethel underscored the importance of first reopening the main stage.

“We see this as a true Centre for the Performing Arts once we get going, but the first step is to get the big theatre open so that we have a source of revenue that will enable us to develop this vision,” she said.

The theatre also faces challenges beyond its financial struggles.

The air conditioning unit, installed in 1978, is outdated and inefficient, contributing to electricity costs that once reached $3,000 per month.

Security has been an issue, with stolen fencing and abandoned vehicles being left on the grounds. Efforts to secure the theatre remain difficult without funding to rebuild a permanent wall.

The lack of financial support has also affected the ability to hire staff. Since the pandemic, volunteers have operated the Dundus.

“Nobody is getting paid to keep this thing open. Nobody has been paid since COVID,” Dr Bethel said. “And that’s really the situation, and that is not sustainable. You can’t ask people to work for free forever in a crumbling building.”

Despite the challenges, the Dundas remain a uniquely important cultural space. Home to Shakespeare in Paradise, the theatre has trained more than 500 performers and technicians while entertaining an estimated 50,000 audience members.

“The Dundas belongs to the community, not to the government, but to the community of The Bahamas,” Dr Bethel said.

With weeks remaining before the March 4 raffle draw, the Dundas Board is calling on the public, corporate sponsors, and private donors to step in before it is too late.

For more information on how to support the Dundas Civic Centre, contact admin@dundasciviccentre.org or call (242) 394-7179.