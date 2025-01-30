GB teacher collapses and dies

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE sudden death of Jack Hayward Junior High School teacher Melody Gilbert, who collapsed on Tuesday at the Ministry of Education, has shocked teachers, students, education and union officials in Grand Bahama.

A team of psychologists and school guidance counsellors was dispatched to the junior high school campus after Ms Gilbert, 50, died shortly after being taken to the hospital.

Michelle Bowleg, deputy director at the Ministry of Education, said Ms Gilbert, an English teacher for ninth grade, had just completed a presentation about an initiative to principals at the ministry when the incident occurred.

“After the presentation, she was on her way out and collapsed,” she recalled.

Bowleg said students and teachers at Jack Hayward Junior High were visibly upset upon learning the news of Ms Gilbert’s death.

She said the Ministry of Education immediately arranged for a team of psychologists and school guidance counsellors from various schools to provide grief counselling sessions on campus.

Belinda Wilson, president of the Bahamas Union of Teachers, expressed sadness at the loss of a dedicated educator and union member.

“Today is a sad day in the education system in Grand Bahama District and, by extension, the Jack Hayward Junior High School family because of the sudden passing of Melody Gilbert, a hardworking, dedicated teacher. She will surely be missed,” she said, still shaken by the news.

“On behalf of the BUT, and especially Vice President Shawn Ingraham, we express sympathy to her son and family.”

A statement issued by the school on its Facebook page described Ms Gilbert as a “shining star”.

“It is with heavy hearts that the Stars family shares the news of the sudden passing of one of our beloved teachers,” the statement read. “She was a shining star in our community, and her warmth, kindness, and commitment to her students made a lasting impact. We are all heartbroken by this loss and will miss her dearly.”

Ms Gilbert was also affiliated with the Bahamas Girl Guide Association in Grand Bahama.

Nalini Wilson, of the 4th Girls Guides, remembered Ms Gilbert as a friendly person who was always eager to assist in any way she could.

“That was a shock when I heard it yesterday; she was a very friendly, helpful person, very energetic, and always doing something,” she said.

Lateka Stubbs, a teacher at the school, said Ms Gilbert was “a gem.”

“She was very friendly, kind-hearted, compassionate and helpful,” she said. “Melody loved teaching and adored her students. Above all she loved her family, especially her two sons whom she was very proud of.”

There was an outpouring of sadness and expressions of sympathy posted on social media.

Genevieve Butterfield posted on the school’s Facebook page that Ms Gilbert left a lasting impression on her granddaughter.

“My granddaughter talked so much about Ms Gilbert; I felt like I knew her,” she said. “Ms Gilbert left an everlasting impression on her students. Gone too soon.”