Junior Junkanoo sees increase in participation as tickets almost sold out

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

TICKETS for today’s Junior Junkanoo event are “almost sold out”, and there has been increased participation from groups in the parade, officials said yesterday.

Brittany Humes, Assistant Junkanoo Coordinator, said 29 schools and three community groups are participating this year. Last year’s parade had 22 groups.

Ms Humes said boosting morale and the excitement from last year’s parade has increased interest in this year’s parade.

“After the parade, we took the initiative to speak with schools,” she said. “When we went in, we got them kind of convinced to come on out and look at the children’s talents because we have a lot of young boys and girls who are interested in drumming, dancing and pasting.”

“We have a Junkanoo summer camp and kind of planted the seeds since. So it’s been going since after the parade last year, you know, reaching out to principals and teachers, and that’s really giving them the nudge toward it.”

“We’re almost sold out,” she said. “General admission is almost out.”

Junior Junkanoo is scheduled to start at 6pm today on Bay Street.

CV Bethel Senior High School, Lyford Cay International, CH Reeves Junior High School, Woodcock Primary School and One by One Pre-school won the various divisions last year, including the senior high, all-age, junior high, primary and preschool divisions.