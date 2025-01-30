Minnis: Corruption, crime costing Bahamas $1.5bn

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A former prime minister yesterday asserted that corruption and crime cost the Bahamian economy around $1.5bn per year.

Dr Hubert Minnis, speaking in the House of Assembly, alleged that corruption has resulted in a $700m loss to the Bahamian economy per annum. He added that crime and murder result in a further $100m loss, while around $400m to $800m in potential investments are deterred by corruption.

The Killarney MP also criticised to last week debate and pass foreign affairs legislation, and yesterday’s financial-related legislation, rather than tackle the “most pressing issues” such as crime, corruption, employment and healthcare.

“I find it curious that the first Bills of Parliament last week and this week have little to do with the most pressing issues in our country, such as job creation, crime, corruption and healthcare,” said Dr Minnis.

“I still hold the position and maintain that we need a Commission of Inquiry into the police force. Corruption contributes to about a $700m loss to the Bahamian economy. And, according to the IDB, murder contributes about a $100m loss to the Bahamian economy, that in itself. In addition to that, the loss of investment...in monetary terms that’s about $400m to $800m. Well in excess of $1bn.”

Dr Minnis said if the Davis administration only takes on the $700m loss to the economy due to corruption there will be more funds available to improve healthcare, social services and education.

“If we tackle corruption alone, you would have more monies to deal with a lot of issues. To deal with the problems faced in the health industry, to deal with our social services problem, to deal with educational problems,” said Dr Minnis.

He added that eliminating corruption will also result in the Government having more funds available to invest in entrepreneurs by offering support to the Small Business Development Centre (SBDC).

“But in addition to that, most important thing that I’m sure the Bahamian people would want to know, is it possibly places you in a position where, rather than increasing taxes, you can decrease taxes, and you have more monies available for the SBDC that we spoke about, so that the young people and entrepreneurs and investors... Bahamians would have more money to commence their project,” said Dr Minnis.

He also said the shortage of medication in the public healthcare system is a problem that “needs to be corrected” as many low income patients struggle to purchase medication from private pharmacies.

“Individuals go to the medical facility. They pay $10 and they’re struggling with paying that. They’re struggling with paying that. They go to the facility, and because of the shortages of medicine, they’re given prescriptions and asked to collect the medication from the pharmacy. You think if they cannot afford $10 they could afford any medication? No. They cannot afford the medication. These are problems that need to be corrected,” said Dr Minnis.