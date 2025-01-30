Munroe advocates for sex offenders monitoring after release from prison

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe is advocating for stronger post-prison measures for dangerous sexual offenders and is pushing for a system that would allow some criminals to be monitored even after serving their sentence.

His comments came after a serial offender was denied bail on Tuesday and imprisoned following his latest charge of sexual assault.

He said he strongly supports introducing a provision in the Conditional Release of Offenders Bill that would allow a Supreme Court judge to order up to 20 years of supervision for offenders after their release if they are deemed a particular danger based on their crime and behaviour.

The bill, which has been in the works for over a decade, would establish a parole regime involving the conditional release of prisoners before they complete their sentences.

When sentencing people for life imprisonment, courts would be required to specify the minimum period of incarceration that offenders must serve before being eligible for parole consideration.

Mr Munroe said the supervision of dangerous convicts could include electronic monitoring, stressing that this approach would provide more powerful protection for the public than the current regime.

He cited the Canadian system, which permits ongoing supervision and conditions after offenders are released, as a model for improving safety.

“To me, that’s a much more powerful protection, and we, I will be pushing for it in the proposed legislation,” he added.