Pintard challenges awarding of hundreds of millions in contracts

The Opposition’s leader yesterday challenged the Government over what he asserted was the award of several hundred million dollars in contracts issued without competitive bidding.

Michael Pintard, speaking in the House of Assembly, accused the Davis administration of non-compliance with the Public Procurement Act in awarding $212m in direct contracts over the 12-month period between December 2023 and November 2024.

And he also urged the Government to explain why it has awarded 33 contracts valued at more than $100,000 to companies without opening them up to a competitive bidding process. “The Davis administration between this period have, in fact, awarded more than $212m in direct awards that never saw competitive bidding, and this is only for a handful of government departments and ministries.

“We believe, based on contracts that we’ve heard are about to commence, some we understand have already started, when you look at infrastructure work, when you look at airports and a host of other things, IT sourcing, etc, that the amount of money the Government has directly awarded to individual companies with no one else having an opportunity to do can very well be upwards of $350m; some say as high as $500m.”

Mr Pintard tabled a spreadsheet report on the procurement contracts allegedly issued by direct awards and sole sourcing for the period December 2023 to November 2024, which suggested that 589 contracts were worth a combined $212.513m were issued. And it also showed that a further 33 contracts worth over $100,000, and with a total value of $203.477m, were issued with the largest valued at $180m.

“Here’s a Prime Minister that talks about monopolies and oligopolies, these big terms to impress our people, but here he is as the minister of finance engaging in a process of direct awards,” said Mr Pintard.

“There is a need for the Prime Minister and the minister of finance to explain what is the justification for this approach. There may be a logical reason. We certainly know a number of the companies who we know to do good work in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, but we do know that there’s a process by which all of these companies ought to have received the contract, and we are absolutely clear that this administration has circumvented.”

Mr Pintard added that details of the contracts, such as financing terms and duration, have not been disclosed by the Davis administration and called on the Prime Minister to reveal details about the public-private partnership (PPPs) agreements it has entered.

“In many cases, how long the contract is to last, we often do not know, especially if it’s a public-private partnership. We don’t know the interest rate that the Bahamian people, your children, my children, our grandchildren... we don’t know what amount they are on call to pay in decades to come because the Government refused to reveal the interest rates on any of the arrangements that they are in fact making,” said Mr Pintard.

He added that the Public Accounts Committee will continue discussions with the acting auditor general, former auditor general, Terrance Bastian, and several other senior government officials to understand the logic behind many of the Davis administration’s decisions.

“When the Prime Minister, and we hope he does, explains the justification for single sourcing anywhere we believe between $250m to $500m in contracts, when he explains that there are several other things we wish for him to explain,” Mr Pintard said.

“[There are] senior public servants who have contracts in excess of a $1m, working with government and having multiple contracts. In one case, there is a company that is providing a service for a ministry. That agency that the contractor company works for would have investigated the very minister in that particular ministry, and has approximately $1m in a contract for a company they are associated with.

“Let me go further. For apparently two years running there has been a contract issued for decorations. We are told it’s over $500m, but again, why would that be awarded to the Ministry of Finance, as opposed to the Ministry of Works and did that in fact go to a procurement board?”