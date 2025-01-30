Sports calendar January 30 2025

VOLLEYBALL

NPVA CHAMPIONSHIPS

THE New Providence Volleyball Association began its best-of-five championship series in both the men and women divisions last night at the DW Davis Gymnasium.

Game two in each series will be played on Friday and game three in each series will be on Sunday, starting at 3:30pm.

STAR PERFORMERS

TRACK AND FIELD MEET

THE Star Trackers Track Club is scheduled to hold its 22nd Star Performance Track and Field Classic on Saturday, February 1 at the original Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium. The event, powered by Baker/Greyco Limited, will be held from 9am to 5pm. The registration deadline is on Friday, January 24 at 10pm at www.coachoregistration.com. Meet director Dave Charlton promises that the athletes and spectators will enjoy a very competitive meet that will be contested on time.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

BAHAMAS OPEN HOUSE

SPECIAL Olympics Bahamas is preparing to hold their open house on Dolphin Drive on February 4, 11, 18 and 25 and everyone is invited to attend any session.

Every Tuesday during the month of February, 2025 between the hours of 10am and 3pm, Special Olympics is iinviting the general public along with family and friends to visit our office at #24 Dolphin Drive to view our Wall of Fame. While there, they are asking for guests to sign their Visitor’s Register and leave a phone contact for an opportunity to receive one of their “Special” Red Balls. “Shake hands with our athletes and chat with one of our stars,” said a press release. “Join the Inclusion Revolution today.”

Donations of any amount are welcomed and appreciated during the open house dates.

BBSF SOFTBALL LEAGUE

THE Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation will hold its 2025 softball league, starting on Saturday, February 8 at the Charles W Saunders High School, Jean Street.

The co-ed slow pitch league will allow each team up to a total of 15 players with the registration fee of $200.

Interested persons can tournament director Thomas Sears at 424-2888 or email 242softball@gmail.com or Brent Stubbs at 426-7265 or emil stubbobs@gmail.com

LOVE AND ROMANCE

ROAD RACE

AT 6am on Saturday, February 8, Love and Romance will take to the asphalt at our 3rd annual couples, Valentines-themed 5k Fun, Run Walk Push.

Hundreds of couples - adorned in their red and white sports outfit - will be running, walking, skating and biking together from Arawak Cay to Go Slow Bend and back. They will traverse along scenic West Bay Street, while being entertained with romantic instrumental music, local artists singing and civic groups cheering them on along the route. They return to the valentine-themed Race Village where they will receive awards, prizes and surprises.

For more information, persons are asked to contact Marcel Major at 242-804-8595.

RUGBY SEASON OPEN

AFTER making some minor repairs to the Winton rugby pitch, the Bahamas Rugby Union opened its 2025 season on Saturday.

The BRU will also play matches on Saturday, February 8, Saturday, February 22, Saturday, March 8 and Saturday, March 22. All ages and all abilities are welcome, including men and women, ‘Golden Oldies’ teams and beginners and seasoned players. The BRU is also inviting persons to come and try rugby this year.

The only equipment needed are tennis/cleats and PE kit.

For further information, persons are urged to call (242) 812-0417.

SOFTBALL

FUNERAL FOR STEVENS

ON Saturday at 2pm, the funeral service for Dwaine Carrington Stevens will be held at the New Bethlehem Baptist Church on the Independence Highway. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens.