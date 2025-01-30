Union challenge to Gov’t injunction is pushed back

By Annelia Nixon

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

The potential challenge to the Supreme Court injunction that sent the doctors, nurses and air traffic controllers back to work after a two-day sick-out has been adjourned from its planned January 28 hearing.

Fred Munnings, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) chairman, yesterday told Tribune Business he understands the hearing has been postponed until February. CPSA president, Charelle Lockhart, BNU president Muriel Lightbourn, and BATCU president, Hinsey McKenzie confirmed the same.

The Bahamas Air Traffic Controllers Union (BATCU), the Bahamas Doctors Union (BDU), the Consultant Physician Staff Association (CPSA) and the Bahamas Nurses Union (BNU) were ordered back to work by the interim injunction filed on January 14, 2025.

It was obtained by the Attorney General’s Office on behalf of the minister of tourism, investments and aviation, the minister of health and wellness, the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA), the minister of labour and public service and the Attorney General.

All unions have said some progress has been made in resolving their outstanding issues. Mr McKenzie told Tribune Business that the Prime Minister in a prior meeting had agreed to moving the access road to the Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) which his union has concerns with.

“I have a meeting, it’s supposed to be Wednesday, but I think management is not going to be able to. So we probably may postpone until next week. We’re supposed to be dealing with the Airport Authority. And that’ll be something on the agenda coming up,” Mr McKenzie said.

In December last year, Mr Mckenzie told Tribune Business: “The access road was built in the landing zone too close to the runway. It is a safety concern and cannot pass an ICAO audit. During night time and bad weather, when controllers drive that road with high beam light,it can affect pilot vision when aircraft are landing.”

Ms Lockhart told Tribune Business a recent meeting with Labour Minister, Pia Glover-Rolle, has left them optimistic. However, as it stands now, they are still awaiting resolve on their issues of insurance, clocking in and out and negotiations on their new industrial agreement

BNU president Muriel Lightbourne also expressed positive feelings regarding an upcoming meeting to discuss union matters.