Arawak Cay restaurant shut down by regulator

By Annelia Nixon

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

Food safety regulators have confirmed that Arawak Cay-based Bruno’s Seafood and Steakhouse was shut down due to sanitary and Business Licence-related concerns.

Confirming that the restaurant was shut down on January 23 after inspections were conducted, Patricia Johnson, the Bahamas Agricultural Health and Food Safety Authority (BAHFSA) director, said: “Inspectors found that food was being prepared and served under conditions that pose an immediate threat to the public’s health.”

Bruno’s Seafood and Steakhouse and its proprietor, Bruno Minnis, did not respond to requests for comment before press time despite multiple calls and other attempts by Tribune Business. Ms Johnson, meanwhile, said before Bruno’s Seafood and Steakhouse can reopen its doors it must first renew its Business Licence and “fix” the sanitation problems.

“Due to the seriousness of the infraction, the operator had to close and fix the problem before they can start serving food to the public again,” Dr Johnson said. “Generally, businesses are given a number of days to correct minor infractions. If they are not corrected within the stipulated timeframe, the business may be shut down.

“If the infraction is severe, for example, sewage has backed up in the facility or there is no running water available, the business must halt operations and correct the issue before serving food again.”

Noting that multiple restaurants were inspected by BAHFSA, Rodney Russell, the Arawak Cay Conch, Fish, Vegetable and Food Vendors Association president, said that normally citations issued to restaurants are accompanied by a specified time “given to be filled”.

Dr Johnson said three other restaurants were also inspected on January 23, adding that “all restaurants on Arawak Cay are to be inspected” and “eventually, every food business in The Bahamas will be inspected”.

“Bruno Minnis’ establishment was not the only establishment that The Bahamas Agricultural Health and Food Safety Authority had checked,” Mr Russell said. “He was not the only one. There were several places that were checked before Bruno Minnis’ place was checked.

“It’s just that I guess there were some problems why they decided to close them down. But they had checked other places and they were not closed. If they were giving any citations, those citations were given to be filled at a particular time and they move on. But I guess whatever happened there happened.”

Mr Russell said his association has always tried to comply with regulations and co-operate during inspections, adding that the BAHFSA was “forced to use their authority”. “The Arawak Cay Association has always tried to comply with the regulatory inspection of the Authority; it isn’t something unusual,” he added.

“This was always ongoing, and any infractions of rules and regulations should be adhered to. Now, when inspectors come by to inspect these places, it is the law that the businesses in Arawak Cay ought to allow the health inspectors to inspect the establishment because it’s the law. If there’s any infringements to the law, the health inspectors would give you sufficient time to fix whatever they see is wrong.

“Over the years we have had no problems with the Authority. This is a part of running these establishments. And the Authority was always friendly and always assisted us in carrying out and exercising the responsibility in which we ought to do. So I guess it was something that went out of hand and the Authority used their authority to do what they had to do,” Mr Russell said.

“And furthermore, each year, all persons in Arawak Cay, the staff are to do food handling courses because we’re dealing with the public. And some of us were negligent in carrying out that responsibility. So it is always good for the Authority to check on the businesses in Arawak Cay, and businesses all throughout the country, in order to keep us abreast of what’s going on and the new tactics or techniques that is involved so that we could serve the public better without any risk to the public.”

Mr Russell noted that the inspections are normally sporadic, but this keeps most vendors on their toes and helps them to stay on track as it pertains to following rules and regulations. “Like for instance, you may have cases of stuff on the floor,” he said. “They would say ‘listen, it needs to be four to six inches above the floor. So you need to put down some sort of crate or something there.

“So instead of the case of sodas or beers on the floor, they will be on the six or seven inches platform above the floor. And so they say ‘well, we’ll be back in a week’s time and we want it to be done’. And so you comply. That’s it if you want to stay in business. But if you want to be belligerent, they have the authority to say, listen, you either do what we ask you to do or this could affect your licence.

“But they give you a week. Or if it is something greater than that they say ‘well, okay, I’ll give you 10 days, 12 days. If there’s a problem and you can’t get it done, just give us a note or come in and let us know that you’re having some problem’. But they would work with you. The Authority’s job is not to close you down. They are to work with you to make sure that you follow the rules and regulations.”