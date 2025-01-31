Attorney not being able to complete cross-examination leads to adjournment in Gibson and others trial

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A SUPREME Court judge adjourned the trial of Adrian Gibson and others yesterday after a defence attorney could not complete the cross-examination of a key witness.

Geoffrey Farquharson, who represents Long Island MP Adrian Gibson, told the court he was still waiting for certain court documents to make his submissions and, therefore, could not continue questioning Rashae Gibson, the cousin of Mr Gibson.

“It’s a very very important application m’lady and I think the outcome of it might be useful to the DPP and to the court,” he said yesterday.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson asked the attorney if he had further questions for Ms Gibson.

Mr Farquharson said he did, but now was not the time for them.

Justice Grant-Thompson tried to bring in another witness, Robert Deal, for continued cross-examination.

However, he did not respond to the court’s request in time, and Justice Grant-Thompson adjourned the case, considering the planned Junior Junkanoo parade.

Mr Gibson has been on trial alongside Elwood Donaldson Jr, former WSC general manager, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson, and Jerome Missick since November 2023.

The charges stem from contracts awarded by the corporation while he served as WSC executive chairman.

About ten of the prosecution’s witnesses remain to testify in the case.

Mr Farquharson, Damian Gomez KC, Murrio Ducille KC, Ian Cargill, Bryan Bastian, Ryan Eve and Raphael Moxey represent the defendants.

Meanwhile, the Crown’s lawyers include Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier, Cashena Thompson, Karine MacVean and Rashied Edgecombe.