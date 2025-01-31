Bell responds to environmentalist’s concerns, says govt wont take harmful action

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AFTER environmentalists raised logging concerns connected to the government’s “Clear, Hold, Build” crime strategy, Housing Minister Keith Bell said the government will not take action that harms the environment.

The initiative, announced last year by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis, partly focuses on clearing overgrown properties and removing derelict vehicles potentially used for drug dealing, hiding firearms, and gang activity as part of a broader effort to crack down on gangs.

Eric Carey, a leading environmentalist, told The Tribune yesterday that he supports the crime-fighting initiative, but a measured approach is needed to preserve the environment.

He recommended under-brushing and installing more street lights, urging caution in removing trees, as they absorb carbon dioxide and help mitigate climate change.

“I understand and sympathise with the need to maybe control some of these overgrown areas, but I think it should be done in a systematic and a strategic way,” Mr Carey said.

“I think the approach should be to clean up some of those areas and maybe underbrush some of them –– not remove all of the trees on the property.”

“For a country that’s one of the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, we should be doing all we can to mitigate that and certainly cutting down trees unnecessarily contributes to that.”

For his part, Mr Bell said many communities are unkempt and have become breeding grounds for crime and other social issues.

“We intend, through Urban Renewal, to address it in a very comprehensive, consistent and sustained approach, and that’s what we’re doing,” he added.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Environment Zane Lightbourne said he had been advised that the forestry unit is in discussions with Urban Renewal to ensure that the trees being cleared are properly managed and preserved.

“We notice that in some areas, there’s more clearing than others, but trees are being preserved in particular areas, especially in Prince Charles,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Mr Bell said his ministry is in discussions with various property owners and has asked the government to compulsorily acquire about 40 properties in the Over-the-Hill communities and former shantytown areas along Cowpen Road.

He also urged owners of abandoned properties to reach out if they intend to sell, adding: “I have an open-door policy.”