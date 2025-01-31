DR KENT BAZARD: To ice or not to ice? Evaluating the role of cryotherapy in injury management

FOR decades, icing has been a go-to method for treating sports injuries. Coaches, athletes and therapists alike have relied on cryotherapy to reduce pain and inflammation, aiming for a quicker return to play.

However, as sports medicine evolves, so does our understanding of whether ice is always the best option.

Recent research challenges some long-held beliefs about cryotherapy, making it essential to assess when and how ice should be used to optimise recovery.

How Cryotherapy Works

Cryotherapy lowers tissue temperature, which slows cellular activity, constricts blood vessels and reduces inflammation.

The most common method - applying ice directly to an injured area - numbs pain and limits initial swelling.

More advanced techniques, such as cold-water immersion and whole-body cryotherapy chambers, are frequently used at the professional level.

Regardless of the method, the primary goal is to control discomfort and enhance recovery efficiency.

The Benefits of

Cryotherapy

One of the main advantages of cryotherapy is its ability to reduce pain immediately after an acute injury. By decreasing nerve activity and numbing the affected area, ice provides a temporary break from discomfort, allowing for early rehabilitation exercises.

Cryotherapy also helps manage excessive inflammation, which, if uncontrolled, can restrict movement and slow the healing process.

In addition to injury treatment, cold exposure has been widely used in post-exercise recovery.

Athletes in high-impact or repetitive-motion sports - such as baseball, javelin, and golf - often use ice baths or localised cryotherapy to reduce muscle soreness and accelerate recovery between training sessions. Some studies suggest these methods may improve an athlete’s ability to sustain performance across multiple days of competition.

The Limitations of Ice

Despite its benefits, ice is not a cure-all. While it effectively reduces pain and swelling, it does not directly speed up tissue repair.

Inflammation plays a critical role in healing by helping to clear out damaged cells and initiate muscle recovery. Excessive or prolonged icing may actually slow these natural repair processes, delaying full recovery.

Timing and application are also key. Studies suggest that prolonged exposure to extreme cold can temporarily impair muscle function, which may not be ideal for athletes preparing for performance.

The effectiveness of cryotherapy depends on correct usage - improper duration, temperature, or frequency can reduce its benefits or even cause tissue damage.

Best Practices for Using

Ice in Sports Medicine

For acute injuries, ice remains a valuable tool when used correctly.

In the first 24 to 48 hours after a sprain or strain, short bursts of cryotherapy - typically 15-20 minutes at a time - help control pain and swelling.

However, beyond this window, athletes should shift to active rehabilitation methods, such as controlled mobility exercises, to stimulate healing.

For post-exercise recovery, cold-water immersion or localised cryotherapy can be beneficial, particularly in sports requiring repeated high-intensity efforts. However, ice should not replace a comprehensive recovery approach that includes hydration, proper nutrition and mobility work.

The Consensus on Ice

Icing remains a useful tool in sports medicine, but it should be used strategically. It is most effective for immediate pain relief and inflammation control after injury but should not be overused to the point of slowing long-term healing.

While post-workout ice baths can aid in short-term recovery, they are only one piece of the puzzle - proper training load management, nutrition and individualised rehab plans are just as important.

Application in Bahamian

Sports

For athletes here in The Bahamas - whether training for local track meets, golf tournaments or international baseball competitions - understanding how and when to use ice can enhance recovery and performance. Incorporating cryotherapy within a well- balanced sports medicine strategy ensures that recovery is optimised without interfering with long-term adaptation. Athletes should work closely with sports medicine professionals to determine the most effective recovery techniques based on their specific needs, injury history and competitive schedule. Ice has its place, but knowing when to let the body’s natural healing process take over is just as important.

• Dr Kent Bazard, sports medicine physician at Empire Sports Medicine, specializes in ensuring athletes reach their peak performance safely. With extensive experience and a passion for sports health, Dr. Bazard provides insights and guidance for athletes of all ages.