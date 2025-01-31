Dwaine Stevens was always a ‘people’s person’

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

IT was a nostalgic night to remember the commitment and dedication that the late Dwaine “Man” Stevens offered to the Bahamas as a coach and executive in both basketball and softball.

On Wednesday night in the foyer of the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium, the New Providence Softball Association and the Bahamas Government Departmental Softball Association hosted a joint memorial service for Stevens, who at one time served as president of both organisations.

Jean “Bubbles” Minus, the mistress of ceremonies, kept the audience in a light-hearted, sober mood, although she herself was grieving the loss of her mother.

Tribute after tribute, the Stevens family heard about Stevens, who not only made an impact in sports, but was recognised for his contributions to the work force, the union, politics and the church.

Stevens, 53, died suddenly on Sunday, January 5. He is survived by his wife Cynthia Charite, his daughter, Dwainell, parents Helen and Jefferson “Iron”