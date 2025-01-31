Enter the Bahamas World Boxing Federation

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

Move over Boxing Federation of the Bahamas. There’s a new boxing organisation in town called the Bahamas World Boxing Federation.

Formed in November 2024, the BWBF falls under the jurisdiction of the World Boxing Federation, which is separate and apart from the International Boxing Federation, of which the BFB is still a member.

However, as there’s only one recognised body for boxing in the Bahamas, the WBF has gained the support of the Bahamas Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, according to BOC president Romell Knowles.

In a press conference yesterday at the BOC’s office, Knowles welcomed the newly formed body to the Bahamas and threw their support behind Miller, the immediate past president of the BOC, and his officers, including secretary general Roy Colebrook, who serves as a vice president of the BOC.

Also present was David Rahming, the federation’s treasurer, while Jermaine Gibson, one of the vice presidents from Grand Bahama, and Floyd Seymour, their international connection in Washington DC, both chimed in via Zoom. “Today, with the announcement of the formation of the World Boxing Federation of the Bahamas, I am very pleased,’ Knowles said. “I think the administrative support that boxing has in former boxing champion, former federation president, former president of the Bahamas Olympic Committee, who has held many positions on international commissions around the world, I think no one better to lead the new formation.

“Hopefully he will do it with the view of getting boxing back to its glory days of where it used to be.”

In coming back to the sport to lead the new organization, Miller said he’s pleased with the make-up of the executive board that he feels is very respected in the community and they are all well known for their work ethic.

“When it comes down to boxing, it’s very important that we give young men the opportunity to compete in the Olympic Games,” said Miller, under whose organization, the local boxers will get to compete in all competition that lead up to qualifying for the Olympics, including the Central American and Caribbean Games, the Pan American Games and the Commonwealth Games.

With boxing clubs already established in New Providence and Grand Bahama, Miller said his executive team already have a base to work with. He noted that the federation will also be working with Fred Sturrup, the chairman of the Bahamas Boxing Commission, who will also provide his expertise to assist the association.

Gibson, expressed his gratitude to Miller for affording him to serve as a vice president.

“We know that boxing has come from a very, very long and hard road. I have confidence in his guidance and leadership,” Gibson said.

And Seymour said he’s already proud to be a part of the organization.

“With my international knowledge in dealing with a lot of the Caribbean Islands and even the world in the past 15-20 years, it’s my pleasure to help out in any way possible,” Seymour stressed. “So I’m willing to help out in any way possible in the Bahama Islands.”

The federation, according to Miller, will begin their official launch in Grand Bahama on Friday, February 28 when they stage a boxing show there. In the meantime, Miller said the federation will be looking at opening gyms in the various grassroots communities to help curtail the level of crime and give the young boys something position to do.

“We’re on good footing and we’re looking forward to having some very good boxing programmes back in the Bahamas,” Miller said.

Knowles said its important for the federation to go into the communities and the BOC will be willing to assist because he saw what the federation did for a boxer like Valentino Knowles, helping to turn his life around to the point that he’s one of the former top amateur boxers turned respected coach in the Bahamas.

Colebrook said the BWBF will be heading into the grassroots communities to establish boxing clubs and they will be calling on the private sector to partner with them so that they can turn the lives around of more of the young men away from the life of crime.

While IBA will continue to function with their World Championships, Knowles said WBF will be moving towards the Olympic Games and so it’s important for the Bahamas to compete so they can continue to enjoy the funding from the IOC and both the BOC and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, who will now recognize the BWBF as the governing body for the sport in the country.

Miller said although there are two separate bodies in the country, boxers will have “more opportunities” to compete because they will get a chance to compete for spots on the national teams. But at some point, he said a decision will be made for one or the other.