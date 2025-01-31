Local government election results announced

The results of the local government elections have been released by the Parliamentary Registration Department.

The results do not include results for Central Eleuthera, with a note stating that no results were sent.

The full results are as follows:

North Abaco

Polling division 2

Votes:

Burrows, Deannie Janet 97

Curry, Christine 134

Laing, Marcus 73

McIntosh, Joiclen 91

Russell, Ellamae 61

Russell-Kemp, Katrina 26

Thompson, O'Keyno 73

Wells, Rosevelt 51

Central Abaco

Polling division 10, 11, 12

Votes:

Cornish, Corrinne 72

Cornish, Georgia 79

Ingraham, Cecil 142

McIntosh, Javares 115

Newbold, Faren 138

Pinder, Anitra Chantel 120

Russell, Andrew 131

Toote, Churton 132

Williams, Jyles 150

South Abaco

Polling division 10

Votes:

Carroll, Leon 34

Hepburn, Lawrence Julian 59

Walker, Charles 44

Williams, Arthur 73

Williams, Israel 58

Williams, Quintence 55

Williams, Trevor 67

Polling division 11

Votes:

Bain, Shenique Grace 50

Darville, Kenneth Randolph 85

Dean, Cyril Alexander 91

Jennings, Gerrard Winston 88

Knowles, Hugo McKinley 74

Sands, Darron Nathaniel 76

Swann, Frederick Altiney 36

Town committee members:

Crossing Rock: Julian Lawrence Hepburn, Arthur Williams, Israel Williams, Quintence Williams & Trevor Williams.

Sandy Point: Kenneth Randolph Darville, Cyril Alexander Dean, Gerrard Winston Jennings & Darron Nathaniel Sands

North Andros

Polling division 1

Votes:

Griffin, Elias 61

Miller Jr, Donald 37

McKinney-Russell, Rochelle 65

Russell, Virgil 47

Stubbs, Alfie 55

Thompson, Rosevett 48

Polling division 2

Votes:

Barr, Roy 74

Cleare, Brian 99

Russell, Patricia 69

Russell, Margaret 77

Storr, James 100

Polling division 3

Cooper, Tina 62

Evans, Elcid 27

Gaitor, Dorothy 21

Murphy Roberts, Sheena 29

Smith, Andrea 36

Evans, Gabrielle 95

Evans, Tammie 85

Oliver, Alysso 66

Evans, Kendall 60

Storr, Kadra 128

Sturrup, Sarah 28

Polling division 5

Votes:

Mackey, Traves 37

Pratt, Samuel 38

Rahming, Dominique 27

Polling division 6

Votes:

Barr, Deandrea 27

Bowleg, Fredricka 11

Gibson, Gary 48

Polling division 7

Votes:

Mackey, Edison 18

Sargent, Carvill 22

Polling division 9

Votes:

Colebrooke, Catherine 59

Pickstock, Donnamae 61

Storr, Leon 47

Storr, Loney 64

Turnquest, Wayde 37

Woodside, Lashema 34

Polling division 10

Votes:

Adderley, Timeka 21

Dean, Cerone 46

Johnson, Tadra 41

Murphy, Mario 54

Newton, Elizabeth 64

Newton, Pollyann 28

Oliver, Willard 42

Polling division 11

Votes: Oliver, Derry 28

Woodside, Dotlyn 6

Polling division 13

Votes:

Marshall, Brindino 74

Porter, Suzanne 54

Whyms, Lynden 32

Town committee members:

Lowe Sound: Brian Cleare, Gary Gibson, Elias Griffin, Rochelle McKinneu-Russell, Margaret Russell, James Storr & Alfie Stubbs.

Mastic Point: Cathrine Colebrooke, Cerone Dean, Mario Murphy, Elizabeth Newton, Donnamae Pickstock, Sargent Carvill & Loney Storr.

Staniard Creek: Brindino Marshall, Ellen Newton, Derry Oliver, Suzanne Porter & Cassiemae Smith.

Nicholls Town: Tina Cooper, Gabrielle Evans, Tammie Evans, Traves Mackey, Samuel Pratt, Andrea Smith, Kadra Storr.

Central Andros

Polling division 9A

Votes:

Johnson, Adonis Micheal 27

Neymour, Sheree Patricia Denice 21

Polling division 9B

Votes:

Bowe, Felicia Asha 41

Bowleg, Doreen 37

Mackey, Tiska Tarran Tica 54

Polling division 11

Votes:

Cleare Jr, Wayne A. 77

Douglas, Peter Guy 57

Farrington, Leonard 12

Green, Tavaris 79

Johnson, Glenroy 58

Martin, Holly 69

Penn, Cecil 50

Rolle, Gareth 43

Saunders, Delphene 39

Sweeting, Deon 72

Polling division 12

Votes:

Cleare, Wayne A. 26

Edgecombe, Dewitt 12

Emmanuel, Sandra Mae 56

Forbes, Marvin 65

Hanna, Rodney 78

Hinsey, Timothy 30

Minnis, Leonard 22

Rahming, Prince 60

Rahming, Samuel 20

Wilson, Diann Melody 39

Town committee members:

Fresh Creek: Wayne A. Cleare Jr., Tavaris Green, Marvin Forbes, Rodney Hanna, Holly Martin, Prince Rahming, Deon Sweeting

Behring Point & Cargill Creek: Obrian Brown, Felicia Asha Bowe, Donielle Goddard, Adonis Johnson, Tiska Tarn Ticia Mackey

South Andros

Polling division 1

Votes:

Bain, Charmaine 11

Taylor, Bertram 24

Polling division 3A & 3B

Votes:

Rahming, Joel 45

Rahming, Kavaughn 20

Rolle, Joshua 50

Polling division 3C

Votes:

Smith, Jermaine Freeman 10

Tucker, Nicketa 13

Polling division 4

Votes:

McKinney, Maislen 54

Smith, Abigail 59

Smith, Fairdale 51

Smith, Kaden 55

Rolle, Bernadette 33

Polling division 5A

Votes:

Ferguson-Forbes, Wayde 10

Forbes, Marilyn 27

Francis, Gary 20

Polling division 6

Votes:

Forbes, Locksley 12

Hunt-Duncombe, Thalia 28

Lloyd, Theron 4

Town committee members:

Deep Creek & Kemps Bay: Estherlyn Holbert, Jeffery Johnson, Joel Rahming, Joshua Rolle, Lonix Smith, Bertrum Taylor, Nicketa Tucker.

The Bluff & Long Bay Cays: Charmaine Ferguson, Marilyn Forbes, Thalia Duncombe-Hunt, Gary Francis, Maislen McKinney, James Pratt, Abigail Smith, Fairdale Smith, Kaden Smith

Cat Island

Polling division 2

Votes:

Longsworth, Marco Uncontested (No Election Held)

Smith, Jeremiah A.

Polling division 3

Votes:

Pratt, Rodney Alonzo 8

Strachan, Stacy 48

Wilson, Erica Jenea 39

Polling division 4

Votes:

Bannister, Linda Louise 39

Brown, Harold Jermaine 4

Dorsette, Melissa 12

Polling division 5

Votes:

Adderley, Dwain Mario 41

Hanna, Joshua Caleb 50

King, Danson 35

Polling division 6

Votes:

Brown, Clitus Warren Uncontested (No Election Held)

Seymour, Devon George

Polling division 7

Votes:

Young, Shenique Uncontested (No Election Held)

Polling division 8

Votes:

Francis, Desmond 21

Gilbert, Nathaniel 15

Town committee members:

Orange Creek: Marco Longsworth & Jeremiah A. Smith

Arthur’s Town: Stacy Strachan & Erica Jenea Wilson.

Old Bight: Clitus Warren Brown & Devon George Seymour.

The Bight: Linda Louise Bannister, Dwain Mario Adderley, Joshua Caleb Hanna & Desmond Francis.

Bain’s Town, Zonicle hill & Porte Howe: Shenique Young

Central Eleuthera

No results sent

Town committee members:

Hatchet Bay: Patricia Bain, Carol Pinder & Sheretha Sands.

Gregory Town: Cordero Rolle

South Eleuthera

Polling division 1

Votes:

Allen, David 82

Carey, Lawrence 105

Carey, Ronald L. 119

Johnson, Jaden 143

McCartney, Shawna 118

Patram, Cranston 100

Pelecanos, Melinda 96

Taylor, Barbara 85

Polling division 2 & 3

Votes:

Bullard, Kevano 78

Culmer, Margaritta 141

Hill, Margarita 113

Kemp, Philip 107

Leary, La Shonda Shonell 143

Leary, Maxwell 115

Maynard, Danielle 152

Munnings, Shantina 92

Sands, Robert 68

Saunders, Yasmine 103

Symonette, Carla 113

Ward, Margaret 127

Polling division 5

Votes:

Collins, Craig 74

Delancy, Walter 35

Mackey, Teran 49

Smith, Daniel 44

Thompson, Clement 97

Young, McGregor James 66

Town committee members:

Rock Sound: Margaritta Culmer, Margarita Hill, La Shonda Leary, Maxwell Leary, Danielle Maynard, Carla Symonette, Margaret Ward.

Wemyss Bight Town: Craig Collins, Teran Mackey, Terika Miller, Clement Thompson, McGregor Young.

Deep Creek: Shanelle Delancy, Jackson Jolly, Julius Kemp, Franceta Miller.

Green Castle Town: Lillian Richards-Petty, Donald Wright.

Tarpun Bay Town: Lawrence Carey, Ronald L. Carey, Jaden Johnson, Shawna McCartney, Cranston Patram, Melinda Pelecanos, Barbara Taylor.

Exuma

Polling division 4

Votes:

McKenzie, Preston Anthony 19

McKenzie, Sherrel Marcia 40

Polling division 6

Votes:

Collins, Collette Andrea 36

McKinney, Kim Marlene 58

McPhee, Shavago 55

Polling division 11

Votes:

Johnson, Florence 23

Taylor, Nekera 57

Polling division 14

Votes:

Brown, Teria Raquel 39

Patton-Curling, Keano Jamal 53

Town committee members:

West Exuma: Lernis Brown, Glenn Davis, Vernice Fulford, Sherrel McKenzie, Kim Marlene McKinney, Shavago McPhee & Clayton Smith

East Exuma: Janereas Curtis, Alvarez K. Ferguson, Theophilis Gray, Olivia McPhee, Monique G. Morley, Keano Patton-Curling, Glenroy Dominic Rolle, Clifford Strachan, Nekera Taylor.

East Grand Bahama

Polling division 2A

Votes:

Baillou, Eric 47

Bartlett, Nolan 48

Mackey, Shanell Patrice 56

Roberts, Ericka 35

Roberts, Shavanya Eugeina 70

Roberts, Rafaleta Evelyn 55

Polling division 6

Votes:

Bain, Daniel 38

Leathen, Kendal 55

Thomas, Geno Ethon 49

Ingraham, Ricardo Alonzo 37

Polling division 9B

Bonaby, Craig Anthony 21

Cooper, Helena 39

Lightbourne-Edden, Valerie 38

Town committee members:

High Rock: Daniel Bain, Nolan Bartlett, Kendal Leathen, Shanell Patrice Mackey, Rafaleta Evelyn Roberts, Shavanya Eugeina Roberts & Geno Ethan Thomas.

Freetown: Helena Andrea Cooper, Valcint McDonald Cooper, Beulahmae Higg, Valerie Lightbourne-Edden

West Grand Bahama

Polling division 2

Votes:

Adderley, Jean Tristan 26

Hanna, Constance 53

Williams, Sasha 83

Polling division 3

Adderley, Keisha 104

Hield, Ericka 122

Knowles, Lena 109

Miller, Sonia 80

Sears, Anathasa 90

Polling division 4

Brown, Roy 100

Dean, Shinique Coreen 137

Rolle, Rudolp Valentino 88

Polling division 7

Burrows, Kevin 90

Davis, Lorna 91

Moxey, Quinton 49

Rollins, Sandra 71

Polling division 10A

Ferguson, Natashia 38

Wildgoose, Larry Spence S. 41

Polling division 12

Jones, Sellie 95

Martin, Jamael 52

Mufford, Rena 40

Russell, Edmund 98

Polling division 13

Delancy, Laurice 52

Forbes, Shantell 54 (TIE)

Gray, Marilyn 23

Hepburn, Anthony 68

Russell, Marvette 54 (TIE)

Polling division 14

Alviant, Chinica 38

Gray, Babara 16

Moore, Rhonda 27

Town committee members:

Pinder’s Point: Johnyk Bevans, Rochelle Higgs-Russell, Nikia Hunt, Benedict Russell, Simone Russell, George Willie & Leslie Woodside.

Eight Mile Rock West: Roy Brown, Kevin Burrows, Lorna Davis, Shinique Dean, John Missick, Walford Carmen Rolle, Denise Russell, George Smith & Joyann Stuart.

West End: Keisha Adderley, Janice Grant, Constance Hanna, Ericka Hield, Lena Knowles, Enid McDonald, Abednego Newton, Anathasa Sears & Sasha Williams.

Long Island

Polling division 4

Votes:

Knowles, Ian Vaughn 99

Knowles, Jude Augustine 90

Knowles, Kendrick George 59

Simmons, Dawn Katrina 22

Polling division 5

Votes:

Burrows, Kevin 50

Rolle, Jennyilee 44

Treco, David 25

Polling division 8

Votes:

Knowles, Leanthia 63

Pinder, David 52

Shearer, Nekia 50

Polling division 9

Votes:

Bain, Tangela 79

Burrows, Eddington 62

Capron, Kendrick 94

Glinton, Marina Melissa 99

Smith, James Vernon 86

Acklins

Polling division 4

Votes:

Virgil, Mario 59

Williamson, Garron 60

Johnson, Whitney 61

Johnson, Melissa 20

Polling division 6

Votes:

Beneby, Princess 9

Campbell, Marvin 23

Town committee members:

Marvin Campbell, Mario Virgil, Whitney Johnson, Garron Williamson, Eddison Rose, Marcia Forbes, Audreyanna Anderson, Renado Taylor & Donald Ferguson.

Berry Island

Uncontested (No Election Held)

Town committee members: Norman Alfred Bastian, Kevin Arlington Wallace, Kevin Christian Wallace

Bimini

Polling division 8

Votes:

Roberts, Lorrick Charles 79

Robins, Elshadre Stephen Carrington 138

Rolle, Glenrick Zhivago 113

Rolle, Hyram Veto 33

Rolle Ellis, Mendezha Lynette 113

Toote McKenzie, Jeree Renett 47

Polling division 9

Votes:

Brennen, Tanaria J. 33

Lockhart, Da'rien Santino 32

Russell, Indera Gandy 63

Saunders, Kitty Jane 59

Stuart, Keojah Shiloh Leah 48

Polling division 10

Votes:

Brennen, Jaquan Marcio 76

Rolle, Triska Amadine 127

Saunders, Montez Marie 114

Polling division 11

Votes: (no results listed)

Candidates: Edgecombe, Lloyd John, Deveaux, Tarri Adawnis, Robins, Dale Ambrouse, Rolle, Paul Michael, Stuart, Mattinique Isoldé Roseanne.

Exuma Cays (Black Point)

Polling division 2

Votes:

Black, Kendal 85

Brown, Silvanna 46

Nairn, William 62

Rolle, Alfred Loan 67

Rolle, Carlos 79

Rolle, Malachi 44

Town committee members:

Kendal Black, Remon Ennis, Alfred Loan Rolle, Alfed Rudolph Rolle, Carlos Rolle, Osten Rolle & Stephen L. Miller.

City of Freeport – Central Grand Bahama

Polling divisions 3, 4, 5, 6, 7A, 8, 9, 11A, 12, 13A & 14

Votes:

Carey, Marco Antonio 349

Fertil-Saunders, Michelda 207

Jones, Shakaara Georgette 153

Prosper, Precious Quineilia 300

Sawyer, Ashley 201

City of Freeport – East Grand Bahama

3, 4, 7, 8, 9A, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 & 16

Votes:

Adderley, Rachad Ramanno 393

Curry, Jordan Alexander 417

Newton, Roland Elexander 319

Palacious, Justin Castio 298

City of Freeport – Marco City

Polling divisions: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, &15

Votes:

Culmer II, Kendal Huartworth 631

Darville Jr., Ronald Audric 574

DeGregory, Demeardi Lamar 362

Grant, Bernard Samuel 586

Malone , Berlina Darlene 345

City of Freeport – Pineridge

Polling divisions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 & 13.

Votes:

Barr, Ernie 412

Cleare-Francis, Clifton Antonio Deion 477

Jennings, Niesha 182

Strachan, Edwin Frederick 588

Town committee members:

Central Grand Bahama: Marco Antonio Carey & Precious Quineilia Prosper.

East Grand Bahama: Rachad Ramanno Adderley & Jordan Alexander Curry.

Marco City: Kendal Huartworth Culmer II, Ronald Audric Darville Jr. & Bernard Samuel Grant.

Pineridge: Clifton Antonio Deion Cleare Francis & Edwin Fredrick Strachan.

Crooked Island & Long Cay

Polling division 2

Votes:

Bain, Edith Rosalie 20

Cunningham, Elvie Eloise 17

Ferguson, Reuben Nicolas 12

Town committee members: Edith R. Bain, Elvie Eloise Cunningham, David Allington Daxon, Kenneth Millington Farquharson, Patrick Donald Ferguson, Robert Velock Gibson, Dorcas Albertha Moss

Green Turtle Cay

Polling division 7

Votes:

Butler, Elvardo 166

Cash, Wade 135

Curry, William Gregory 114

Levarity SR., Rontonio 190

McIntosh, Giselle 127

Newbold, Shenna 75

Sawyer, Claudia 123

Grand Cay (North Abaco)

Polling division 1

Votes:

Cooper, Oliver 116

Curry, Jeremy 44

Johnson, Thomasina 49

Miller, Stacymae 72

Rolle, Gary 67

Rolle, Tony 95

Russell, George 124

Russell, Kenny 84

Russell, Lockhart Kennedy 70

Harbour Island

Polling divisions 1, 2, & 3

Votes:

Albury, Quinell 129

Grant, Mario Antione 421

Higgs, Gregg Michael 98

Higgs, Mayzina Amanda 205

Higgs, Justine 372

Hudson, Keishana 181

Major, Jovon 163

Percentie, Chanella S. 188

Roberts, Harvey I. 473

Roberts-Percentie, Joseph John H. W. 416

Sawyer, Jacquirria Amber 289

Wilson, Shonell-Maxcine 170

Town committee members: Mario Antione Grant, Mayzine Amanda Higgs, Justine Higgs, Chanella S. Percentie, Harvey Roberts, Joseph John H.W. Roberts-Percentie & Jacquirria Sawyer

Great Abaco Cays

Polling division 3

Votes:

Albury, Sharomon Ruth 38

Alcime, Lifaite 87

Cash, Gladys 83

Cash, James Todd 52

Gale, Jeffery 46

Mernard, Junior 36

Patterson, Deborah 54

Roberts, Stephen Donald 86

Inagua

Polling divisions 11 & 12

Votes:

Bain, Clarice. 148

Burrows-Archer, Andrea 96

Cartwright, Anita. 146

Harris, George. 162

Ingraham, Bertram. 149

Jolly, Fremando. 119

Lindo, Elva. 111

Moutrie, Nicolle. 177

Mullings, Dean. 138

Nixon, Gabrielle. 133

Palacious, Latoya. 190

Rolle, Kennard. 90

Rolle, Vanessa 105

Town committee members: Clarice Bain, Anita Cartwright, George Harris, Bertram Ingraham, Nicolle Moutrie, Dean Mullings & Latoya Palacious.

Mangrove Cay

Polling division 7

Votes:

Clarke-Deveaux, Andrea 64

Johnson, Bernadette 23

Jones, Ricardo Vincent 59

Major, Maliancha 62

Smith, Christopher Byron 22

Taylor, Nicholas 62

Town commitee members: Jordan Elizabeth Bain, Andy Anthony Bowleg, Andrea Clarke-Deveaux, Jeffery Jolly, Maliacha Major, Stephen Herman Moxey, Nicholas Taylor.

Mayaguana

Polling division 9

Votes:

Brooks, Frenchi 27

Brown, Cleveland 35

Charlton, Ayesha 20

Farrington, Clayton 22

Polling division 10

Votes:

McPhee, Luann 16

Murphy, Melony Monique 16

Rolle, Terry Leola 8

Moore’s Island

Polling division 12

Votes:

Davis, Holly 126

Johnson, Ganvia 113

Johnson, Shantell 148

McBride, Sharanda 55

Stuart, Dalson Cecil 92

Stuart, Verna Lee 62

Williams, Anthony 77

North Eleuthera

Polling division 7

Votes:

Albury, Aldred 10

Sawyer, Bonnie Ann 19

Smith-Greene, Cherene 16

Polling division 9

Votes:

Hasty, Arnold 51

Hudson, Emmerson 47

Polling division 10

Votes:

Bain, Elvis 76

Johnson, Damari J’Quay 102

Johnson, Dominic Troy 121

Kelly, Jacklin 99

Munroe, James 117

Neilly, Vernon 98

Town committee members: Ricardo Belle, Arnold Hasty, Damari J’Quav Johnson, Dominic Troy Johnson, James Munroe, Walter Munroe, Bonnie-Anne Sawyer.

Ragged Island

Uncontested (No Election Held)

Town committee members: Carl Wagner Lockhart Jr., Terry Lockhart & Amal Romell Smith

Rum Cay

Uncontested (No Election Held)

San Salvador

Uncontested (No Election Held)

Spanish Wells

Polling divisions 4, 5 & 6

Votes:

Albury, Dean 60

Albury, Herbert Wilson 63

Curry, Neil 34

Higgs, Jonathan Harvey 45

Pinder, Kole Martin 62

Roberts, Robert 63

Sturrup, Dahlia Mae 84

Underwood, Esdale K. 95

Town committee members: Dean Albury, Herbert Wilson Albury, Neil Curry, Jonathan Harvey Higgs, Kole Martin Pinder, Robert Roberts, , Dahlia Mae Sturrup, Esdale K. Underwood.

Sweeting Cay

Polling division 1

Votes:

Burrows, Princess Evone 48

Feaster, Dean 29

Feaster, Floyd Michael 45

Roberts-Adderley, Neceva 34

Russell, Gladstone Alexander 47

Tate, Bazel 41

Tate, Shervin Nelson 42

Town committee members: Princess Evone Burrows, Floyd Michael Feaster, Gladstone Alexander Russell, Bazel Tate & Shervin Nelson Tate.







