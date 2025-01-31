0

Local government election results announced

As of Friday, January 31, 2025

The results of the local government elections have been released by the Parliamentary Registration Department. 

The results do not include results for Central Eleuthera, with a note stating that no results were sent. 

The full results are as follows:  

North Abaco    

Polling division 2    

Votes: 

Burrows, Deannie Janet    97        

Curry, Christine    134        

Laing, Marcus    73        

McIntosh, Joiclen    91        

Russell, Ellamae    61        

Russell-Kemp, Katrina    26        

Thompson, O'Keyno    73        

Wells, Rosevelt    51                            

Central Abaco    

Polling division 10, 11, 12    

Votes:

Cornish, Corrinne    72        

Cornish, Georgia    79        

Ingraham, Cecil    142        

McIntosh, Javares    115        

Newbold, Faren    138        

Pinder, Anitra Chantel    120        

Russell, Andrew    131        

Toote, Churton    132        

Williams, Jyles    150            

South Abaco    

Polling division 10   

Votes:

Carroll, Leon    34        

Hepburn, Lawrence Julian    59        

Walker, Charles    44        

Williams, Arthur    73        

Williams, Israel    58        

Williams, Quintence    55        

Williams, Trevor    67        

Polling division 11    

Votes: 

Bain, Shenique Grace    50        

Darville, Kenneth Randolph    85        

Dean, Cyril Alexander    91        

Jennings, Gerrard Winston     88        

Knowles, Hugo McKinley    74        

Sands, Darron Nathaniel    76        

Swann, Frederick Altiney    36        

Town committee members: 

Crossing Rock: Julian Lawrence Hepburn, Arthur Williams, Israel Williams, Quintence Williams & Trevor Williams.

Sandy Point: Kenneth Randolph Darville, Cyril Alexander Dean, Gerrard Winston Jennings & Darron Nathaniel Sands

North Andros 

Polling division 1    

Votes: 

Griffin, Elias     61        

Miller Jr, Donald    37        

McKinney-Russell, Rochelle    65        

Russell, Virgil    47        

Stubbs, Alfie    55        

Thompson, Rosevett    48        

Polling division 2    

Votes: 

Barr, Roy    74        

Cleare, Brian    99        

Russell, Patricia    69        

Russell, Margaret    77        

Storr, James     100        

Polling division 3    

Cooper, Tina    62        

Evans, Elcid     27        

Gaitor, Dorothy    21        

Murphy Roberts, Sheena    29        

Smith, Andrea    36        

Evans, Gabrielle    95        

Evans, Tammie    85        

Oliver, Alysso    66        

Evans, Kendall    60        

Storr, Kadra    128        

Sturrup, Sarah    28        

Polling division 5   

Votes:  

Mackey, Traves    37        

Pratt, Samuel    38        

Rahming, Dominique    27        

Polling division 6    

Votes: 

Barr, Deandrea    27        

Bowleg, Fredricka     11        

Gibson, Gary    48        

Polling division 7

Votes: 

Mackey, Edison    18        

Sargent, Carvill    22        

Polling division 9    

Votes: 

Colebrooke, Catherine    59        

Pickstock, Donnamae    61        

Storr, Leon    47        

Storr, Loney    64        

Turnquest, Wayde    37        

Woodside, Lashema    34         

Polling division 10    

Votes: 

Adderley, Timeka    21        

Dean, Cerone    46        

Johnson, Tadra    41        

Murphy, Mario    54        

Newton, Elizabeth    64        

Newton, Pollyann    28        

Oliver, Willard    42        

Polling division 11    

Votes: Oliver, Derry    28        

Woodside, Dotlyn    6        

Polling division 13    

Votes: 

Marshall, Brindino    74        

Porter, Suzanne    54        

Whyms, Lynden    32        

Town committee members:

Lowe Sound: Brian Cleare, Gary Gibson, Elias Griffin, Rochelle McKinneu-Russell, Margaret Russell, James Storr & Alfie Stubbs.

Mastic Point: Cathrine Colebrooke, Cerone Dean, Mario Murphy, Elizabeth Newton, Donnamae Pickstock, Sargent Carvill & Loney Storr.

Staniard Creek: Brindino Marshall, Ellen Newton, Derry Oliver, Suzanne Porter & Cassiemae Smith.

Nicholls Town: Tina Cooper, Gabrielle Evans, Tammie Evans, Traves Mackey, Samuel Pratt, Andrea Smith, Kadra Storr.

Central Andros

Polling division 9A    

Votes: 

Johnson, Adonis Micheal    27        

Neymour, Sheree Patricia Denice    21        

Polling division 9B    

Votes: 

Bowe, Felicia Asha    41        

Bowleg, Doreen    37        

Mackey, Tiska Tarran Tica    54        

Polling division 11    

Votes: 

Cleare Jr, Wayne A.    77        

Douglas, Peter Guy    57        

Farrington, Leonard    12        

Green, Tavaris    79        

Johnson, Glenroy    58        

Martin, Holly    69        

Penn, Cecil    50        

Rolle, Gareth    43        

Saunders, Delphene    39        

Sweeting, Deon    72        

Polling division 12    

Votes: 

Cleare, Wayne A.    26        

Edgecombe, Dewitt    12        

Emmanuel, Sandra Mae     56        

Forbes, Marvin    65        

Hanna, Rodney    78        

Hinsey, Timothy    30        

Minnis, Leonard    22        

Rahming, Prince    60        

Rahming, Samuel    20        

Wilson, Diann Melody    39        

Town committee members: 

Fresh Creek: Wayne A. Cleare Jr., Tavaris Green, Marvin Forbes, Rodney Hanna, Holly Martin, Prince Rahming, Deon Sweeting

Behring Point & Cargill Creek: Obrian Brown, Felicia Asha Bowe, Donielle Goddard, Adonis Johnson, Tiska Tarn Ticia Mackey

South Andros    

Polling division 1    

Votes: 

Bain, Charmaine    11        

Taylor, Bertram    24        

Polling division 3A & 3B    

Votes: 

Rahming, Joel    45        

Rahming, Kavaughn    20        

Rolle, Joshua    50        

Polling division 3C    

Votes: 

Smith, Jermaine Freeman    10        

Tucker, Nicketa    13        

Polling division 4    

Votes: 

McKinney, Maislen    54        

Smith, Abigail    59        

Smith, Fairdale    51        

Smith, Kaden    55        

Rolle, Bernadette    33        

Polling division 5A    

Votes: 

Ferguson-Forbes, Wayde    10        

Forbes, Marilyn    27        

Francis, Gary    20        

Polling division 6    

Votes: 

Forbes, Locksley    12        

Hunt-Duncombe, Thalia    28        

Lloyd, Theron    4        

Town committee members: 

Deep Creek & Kemps Bay: Estherlyn Holbert, Jeffery Johnson, Joel Rahming, Joshua Rolle, Lonix Smith, Bertrum Taylor, Nicketa Tucker.

The Bluff & Long Bay Cays: Charmaine Ferguson, Marilyn Forbes, Thalia Duncombe-Hunt, Gary Francis, Maislen McKinney, James Pratt, Abigail Smith, Fairdale Smith, Kaden Smith

Cat Island    

Polling division 2    

Votes: 

Longsworth, Marco    Uncontested (No Election Held)        

Smith, Jeremiah A.            

Polling division 3    

Votes: 

Pratt, Rodney Alonzo    8        

Strachan, Stacy    48        

Wilson, Erica Jenea    39        

Polling division 4    

Votes: 

Bannister, Linda Louise    39        

Brown, Harold Jermaine    4        

Dorsette, Melissa    12        

Polling division 5    

Votes: 

Adderley, Dwain Mario    41        

Hanna, Joshua Caleb    50        

King, Danson    35        

Polling division 6    
Votes: 

Brown, Clitus Warren    Uncontested (No Election Held)        

Seymour, Devon George            

Polling division 7    

Votes: 

Young, Shenique    Uncontested (No Election Held)        

Polling division 8    

Votes: 

Francis, Desmond    21        

Gilbert, Nathaniel    15       

Town committee members: 

Orange Creek: Marco Longsworth & Jeremiah A. Smith

Arthur’s Town: Stacy Strachan & Erica Jenea Wilson.

Old Bight: Clitus Warren Brown & Devon George Seymour.

The Bight: Linda Louise Bannister, Dwain Mario Adderley, Joshua Caleb Hanna & Desmond Francis.

Bain’s Town, Zonicle hill & Porte Howe: Shenique Young 

Central Eleuthera 

No results sent

Town committee members: 

Hatchet Bay: Patricia Bain, Carol Pinder & Sheretha Sands.

Gregory Town: Cordero Rolle

South Eleuthera    

Polling division 1    

Votes: 

Allen, David    82        

Carey, Lawrence    105        

Carey, Ronald L.    119        

Johnson, Jaden    143        

McCartney, Shawna    118        

Patram, Cranston    100        

Pelecanos, Melinda    96        

Taylor, Barbara    85        

Polling division 2 & 3    

Votes: 

Bullard, Kevano    78        

Culmer, Margaritta    141        

Hill, Margarita    113        

Kemp, Philip    107        

Leary, La Shonda Shonell    143        

Leary, Maxwell    115        

Maynard, Danielle    152        

Munnings, Shantina    92        

Sands, Robert    68        

Saunders, Yasmine    103        

 Symonette, Carla    113        

Ward, Margaret    127        

Polling division 5    

Votes: 

Collins, Craig    74        

Delancy, Walter    35        

Mackey, Teran    49        

Smith, Daniel    44        

Thompson, Clement    97        

Young, McGregor James    66       

Town committee members: 

Rock Sound: Margaritta Culmer, Margarita Hill, La Shonda Leary, Maxwell Leary, Danielle Maynard, Carla Symonette, Margaret Ward.  

Wemyss Bight Town: Craig Collins, Teran Mackey, Terika Miller, Clement Thompson, McGregor Young.

Deep Creek: Shanelle Delancy, Jackson Jolly, Julius Kemp, Franceta Miller.

Green Castle Town: Lillian Richards-Petty, Donald Wright.

Tarpun Bay Town: Lawrence Carey, Ronald L. Carey, Jaden Johnson, Shawna McCartney, Cranston Patram, Melinda Pelecanos, Barbara Taylor.                 

Exuma    

Polling division 4    

Votes: 

McKenzie, Preston Anthony    19        

McKenzie, Sherrel Marcia    40        

Polling division 6    

Votes: 

Collins, Collette Andrea    36        

McKinney, Kim Marlene    58        

McPhee, Shavago    55        

Polling division 11    

Votes: 

Johnson, Florence    23        

Taylor, Nekera    57        

Polling division 14    

Votes: 

Brown, Teria Raquel    39        

Patton-Curling, Keano Jamal    53        

Town committee members: 

West Exuma: Lernis Brown, Glenn Davis, Vernice Fulford, Sherrel McKenzie, Kim Marlene McKinney, Shavago McPhee & Clayton Smith

East Exuma: Janereas Curtis, Alvarez K. Ferguson, Theophilis Gray, Olivia McPhee, Monique G. Morley, Keano Patton-Curling, Glenroy Dominic Rolle, Clifford Strachan, Nekera Taylor.   

East Grand Bahama    

Polling division 2A    

Votes: 

Baillou, Eric    47        

Bartlett, Nolan    48        

Mackey, Shanell Patrice     56        

Roberts, Ericka    35        

Roberts, Shavanya Eugeina  70

Roberts, Rafaleta Evelyn    55        

Polling division 6    

Votes: 

Bain, Daniel    38        

Leathen, Kendal    55        

Thomas, Geno Ethon    49        

Ingraham, Ricardo Alonzo                     37        

Polling division 9B    

Bonaby, Craig Anthony    21        

Cooper, Helena    39        

Lightbourne-Edden, Valerie    38        

Town committee members: 

High Rock: Daniel Bain, Nolan Bartlett, Kendal Leathen, Shanell Patrice Mackey, Rafaleta Evelyn Roberts, Shavanya Eugeina Roberts & Geno Ethan Thomas. 

Freetown: Helena Andrea Cooper, Valcint McDonald Cooper, Beulahmae Higg, Valerie Lightbourne-Edden                                                       

West Grand Bahama    

Polling division 2    

Votes: 

Adderley, Jean Tristan    26        

Hanna, Constance    53        

Williams, Sasha    83        

Polling division 3    

Adderley, Keisha    104        

Hield, Ericka    122        

Knowles, Lena    109        

Miller, Sonia    80        

Sears, Anathasa    90        

Polling division 4    

Brown, Roy    100        

Dean, Shinique  Coreen    137        

Rolle, Rudolp Valentino      88        

Polling division 7    

Burrows, Kevin    90        

Davis, Lorna    91        

Moxey, Quinton    49        

Rollins, Sandra    71        

Polling division 10A    

Ferguson, Natashia    38        

Wildgoose, Larry Spence S.    41        

Polling division 12    

Jones, Sellie    95        

Martin, Jamael    52        

Mufford, Rena    40        

Russell, Edmund    98        

Polling division 13    

Delancy, Laurice    52        

Forbes, Shantell    54 (TIE)        

Gray, Marilyn    23        

Hepburn, Anthony    68        

Russell, Marvette    54 (TIE)        

Polling division 14    

Alviant, Chinica    38        

Gray, Babara    16        

Moore, Rhonda    27        

Town committee members: 

Pinder’s Point: Johnyk Bevans, Rochelle Higgs-Russell, Nikia Hunt, Benedict Russell, Simone Russell, George Willie & Leslie Woodside.

Eight Mile Rock West: Roy Brown, Kevin Burrows, Lorna Davis, Shinique Dean, John Missick, Walford Carmen Rolle, Denise Russell, George Smith & Joyann Stuart.

West End: Keisha Adderley, Janice Grant, Constance Hanna, Ericka Hield, Lena Knowles, Enid McDonald, Abednego Newton, Anathasa Sears & Sasha Williams.

Long Island     

Polling division 4    

Votes: 

Knowles, Ian Vaughn    99        

Knowles, Jude Augustine    90        

Knowles, Kendrick George    59        

Simmons, Dawn Katrina    22        

Polling division 5    

Votes: 

Burrows, Kevin     50        

Rolle, Jennyilee     44        

Treco, David    25        

Polling division 8    

Votes: 

Knowles, Leanthia    63        

Pinder, David    52        

Shearer, Nekia    50        

Polling division 9    

Votes: 

Bain, Tangela    79        

Burrows, Eddington    62        

Capron, Kendrick    94        

Glinton, Marina Melissa    99        

Smith, James Vernon    86        

Acklins    

Polling division 4    

Votes: 

Virgil, Mario    59       

Williamson, Garron    60        

Johnson, Whitney    61        

Johnson, Melissa    20        

Polling division 6    

Votes: 

Beneby, Princess    9        

Campbell, Marvin    23        

Town committee members: 

Marvin Campbell, Mario Virgil, Whitney Johnson, Garron Williamson, Eddison Rose, Marcia Forbes, Audreyanna Anderson, Renado Taylor & Donald Ferguson.

Berry Island        

Uncontested (No Election Held)  

Town committee members: Norman Alfred Bastian, Kevin Arlington Wallace, Kevin Christian Wallace

Bimini    

Polling division 8    

Votes: 

Roberts, Lorrick Charles    79        

Robins, Elshadre Stephen Carrington    138        

Rolle, Glenrick Zhivago    113        

Rolle, Hyram Veto    33        

Rolle Ellis, Mendezha Lynette    113        

Toote McKenzie, Jeree Renett    47        

Polling division 9    

Votes: 

Brennen, Tanaria J.    33        

Lockhart, Da'rien Santino    32        

Russell, Indera Gandy    63        

Saunders, Kitty Jane    59        

Stuart, Keojah Shiloh Leah    48        

Polling division 10    

Votes:

Brennen, Jaquan Marcio    76        

Rolle, Triska Amadine    127        

Saunders, Montez Marie    114        

Polling division 11    

Votes: (no results listed)

Candidates: Edgecombe, Lloyd John, Deveaux, Tarri Adawnis, Robins, Dale Ambrouse, Rolle, Paul Michael, Stuart, Mattinique Isoldé Roseanne.   

Exuma Cays (Black Point)

Polling division 2    

Votes: 

Black, Kendal    85       

Brown, Silvanna    46        

Nairn, William    62        

Rolle, Alfred Loan    67        

Rolle, Carlos    79        

Rolle, Malachi      44        

Town committee members: 

Kendal Black, Remon Ennis, Alfred Loan Rolle, Alfed Rudolph Rolle, Carlos Rolle, Osten Rolle & Stephen L. Miller.

City of Freeport – Central Grand Bahama    

Polling divisions 3, 4, 5, 6, 7A, 8, 9, 11A, 12, 13A & 14    

Votes:

Carey, Marco Antonio    349        

Fertil-Saunders, Michelda    207        

Jones, Shakaara Georgette    153        

Prosper, Precious Quineilia     300        

Sawyer,  Ashley    201        

City of Freeport – East Grand Bahama   

3, 4, 7, 8, 9A, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 & 16    

Votes: 

Adderley, Rachad Ramanno    393        

Curry, Jordan Alexander    417        

Newton, Roland Elexander    319        

Palacious, Justin Castio    298        

City of Freeport – Marco City     

Polling divisions: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, &15    

Votes: 

Culmer II, Kendal Huartworth     631        

Darville Jr., Ronald Audric     574        

DeGregory, Demeardi Lamar    362        

Grant, Bernard Samuel    586        

Malone , Berlina Darlene    345        

City of Freeport – Pineridge     

Polling divisions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 & 13.    

Votes: 

Barr, Ernie    412        

Cleare-Francis, Clifton Antonio Deion    477        

Jennings, Niesha     182        

Strachan, Edwin Frederick    588    

Town committee members: 

Central Grand Bahama:  Marco Antonio Carey & Precious Quineilia Prosper.

East Grand Bahama:  Rachad Ramanno Adderley & Jordan Alexander Curry.

Marco City: Kendal Huartworth Culmer II, Ronald Audric Darville Jr. & Bernard Samuel Grant.

Pineridge: Clifton Antonio Deion Cleare Francis & Edwin Fredrick Strachan.

Crooked Island & Long Cay    

Polling division 2    

Votes: 

Bain, Edith Rosalie    20        

Cunningham, Elvie Eloise    17        

Ferguson, Reuben Nicolas    12        

Town committee members: Edith R. Bain, Elvie Eloise Cunningham, David Allington Daxon, Kenneth Millington Farquharson, Patrick Donald Ferguson, Robert Velock Gibson, Dorcas Albertha Moss

Green Turtle Cay    

Polling division 7    

Votes: 

Butler, Elvardo    166        

Cash, Wade    135        

Curry, William Gregory    114        

Levarity SR., Rontonio    190        

McIntosh, Giselle    127        

Newbold, Shenna    75        

Sawyer, Claudia    123        

Grand Cay (North Abaco)    

Polling division 1    

Votes: 

Cooper, Oliver    116        

Curry, Jeremy    44        

Johnson, Thomasina    49        

Miller, Stacymae    72        

Rolle, Gary    67        

Rolle, Tony    95        

Russell, George    124        

Russell, Kenny    84        

Russell, Lockhart Kennedy    70        

Harbour Island    

Polling divisions 1, 2, & 3    

Votes: 

Albury, Quinell    129        

Grant, Mario Antione    421        

Higgs, Gregg Michael    98        

Higgs, Mayzina Amanda    205        

Higgs, Justine    372        

Hudson, Keishana    181        

Major, Jovon    163        

Percentie, Chanella S.    188        

Roberts, Harvey I.    473        

Roberts-Percentie, Joseph John H. W.    416        

Sawyer, Jacquirria Amber    289        

Wilson, Shonell-Maxcine    170        

Town committee members: Mario Antione Grant, Mayzine Amanda Higgs, Justine Higgs, Chanella S. Percentie, Harvey Roberts, Joseph John H.W. Roberts-Percentie & Jacquirria Sawyer

Great Abaco Cays     

Polling division 3    

Votes: 

Albury, Sharomon Ruth    38        

Alcime, Lifaite    87        

Cash, Gladys    83        

Cash, James Todd    52        

Gale, Jeffery    46        

Mernard, Junior    36        

Patterson, Deborah    54        

Roberts, Stephen Donald    86        

Inagua     

Polling divisions 11 & 12    

Votes: 

Bain, Clarice.   148

Burrows-Archer, Andrea    96

Cartwright, Anita.   146

Harris, George.   162

Ingraham, Bertram.   149

Jolly, Fremando.   119

Lindo, Elva.   111

Moutrie, Nicolle.   177

Mullings, Dean.   138

Nixon, Gabrielle.   133

Palacious, Latoya.   190

Rolle, Kennard.   90

Rolle, Vanessa    105        

Town committee members: Clarice Bain, Anita Cartwright, George Harris, Bertram Ingraham, Nicolle Moutrie, Dean Mullings & Latoya Palacious.   

Mangrove Cay    

Polling division 7    

Votes: 

Clarke-Deveaux, Andrea    64       

Johnson, Bernadette    23        

Jones, Ricardo Vincent    59        

Major, Maliancha      62        

Smith, Christopher Byron    22        

Taylor, Nicholas    62      

Town commitee members:  Jordan Elizabeth Bain, Andy Anthony Bowleg, Andrea Clarke-Deveaux, Jeffery Jolly, Maliacha Major, Stephen Herman Moxey, Nicholas Taylor.  

Mayaguana    

Polling division 9    

Votes: 

Brooks, Frenchi    27        

Brown, Cleveland    35        

Charlton, Ayesha    20        

Farrington, Clayton    22        

Polling division 10    

Votes: 

McPhee, Luann    16        

Murphy, Melony Monique    16        

Rolle, Terry Leola    8        

Moore’s Island 

Polling division 12    

Votes: 

Davis, Holly    126        

Johnson, Ganvia    113        

Johnson, Shantell    148        

McBride, Sharanda    55        

Stuart, Dalson Cecil    92        

Stuart, Verna Lee    62        

Williams, Anthony    77        

North Eleuthera    

Polling division 7    

Votes: 

Albury, Aldred     10

Sawyer, Bonnie Ann    19        

Smith-Greene, Cherene    16        

Polling division 9    

Votes: 

Hasty, Arnold    51        

Hudson, Emmerson    47        

Polling division 10    

Votes: 

Bain, Elvis    76        

Johnson, Damari J’Quay    102        

Johnson, Dominic Troy    121        

Kelly, Jacklin    99        

Munroe, James    117        

Neilly, Vernon    98        

Town committee members: Ricardo Belle, Arnold Hasty, Damari J’Quav Johnson, Dominic Troy Johnson, James Munroe, Walter Munroe, Bonnie-Anne Sawyer.                    

Ragged Island

Uncontested (No Election Held)        

Town committee members: Carl Wagner Lockhart Jr., Terry Lockhart & Amal Romell Smith               

Rum Cay             

Uncontested (No Election Held)        

San Salvador             

Uncontested (No Election Held)        

Spanish Wells    

Polling divisions 4, 5 & 6    

Votes: 

Albury, Dean    60       

Albury, Herbert Wilson    63        

Curry, Neil    34        

Higgs, Jonathan Harvey    45        

Pinder, Kole Martin    62        

Roberts, Robert    63        

Sturrup, Dahlia Mae    84        

Underwood, Esdale K.    95        

Town committee members:  Dean Albury, Herbert Wilson Albury, Neil Curry, Jonathan Harvey Higgs, Kole Martin Pinder, Robert Roberts, , Dahlia Mae Sturrup, Esdale K. Underwood.

Sweeting Cay    

Polling division 1    

Votes: 

Burrows, Princess Evone    48       

Feaster, Dean    29        

Feaster, Floyd Michael    45        

Roberts-Adderley, Neceva    34        

Russell, Gladstone Alexander    47        

Tate, Bazel    41        

Tate, Shervin Nelson    42        

Town committee members:  Princess Evone Burrows, Floyd Michael Feaster, Gladstone Alexander Russell, Bazel Tate & Shervin Nelson Tate.                    



