Man accused of abducting and attempting to rape 16-year-old girl

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A 41-year-old man was remanded into custody yesterday after he was accused of abducting a 16-year-old girl and attempting to rape her in his car near a park in the Yamacraw area last week.
Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Peter Butler on attempted rape and indecent assault.
The defendant allegedly tried to have sexual intercourse with a teenage girl against her will after offering her a ride on January 23.
During this incident, the defendant allegedly rubbed the victim’s private parts before she escaped.
Butler was informed that he was not required to enter a plea. He was told that his matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).
Butler will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is potentially served on April 24.
