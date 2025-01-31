Man accused of abducting and attempting to rape 16-year-old girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 41-year-old man was remanded into custody yesterday after he was accused of abducting a 16-year-old girl and attempting to rape her in his car near a park in the Yamacraw area last week.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Peter Butler on attempted rape and indecent assault.

The defendant allegedly tried to have sexual intercourse with a teenage girl against her will after offering her a ride on January 23.

During this incident, the defendant allegedly rubbed the victim’s private parts before she escaped.

Butler was informed that he was not required to enter a plea. He was told that his matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Butler will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is potentially served on April 24.