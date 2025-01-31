‘Marital rape laws not expected by end of term’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ATTORNEY General Ryan Pinder said last night that he does not expect the Davis administration to introduce legislation to criminalise marital rape before the end of its term.

The administration drafted a bill in 2022 to criminalise marital rape and released it for consultation. However, no progress has been made since then.

When asked if the government plans to table the bill before the term ends, Mr Pinder, speaking at the closing session of the University of The Bahamas’ Law Society Legal Week 2025, said: “I don’t think so. I think you would’ve heard the panel discuss about the political impacts on that.”

When pressed on whether the administration was prioritising votes over the legislation, Mr Pinder said every government that has proposed such a bill has faced the same concern.

“There’s nothing unique about this,” he added. “There’s a reason why no administration has passed and every single administration has drafted a bill – every single one. I have them all.”

The Bahamas is one of the few countries in the region to explicitly exclude marital rape from its definition of rape, except where spouses are legally separated or subject to separation proceedings.

A 2023 University of The Bahamas study found that 30 percent of Bahamian women were victims of rape in a long-term relationship, and over 50 percent of adults favoured changing the law to remove the marital exception in cases of rape.

Successive administrations have pledged to criminalise marital rape, but failed to do so.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said last year that criminalising marital rape was not a priority for his administration.