Mingoes hold on for 3-2 victory over Future Stars

IT was a tough 90-plus minutes for the University of The Bahamas Mingoes men’s soccer team but they held on for the 3-2 victory over Future Stars F.C. Sunday at the Roscow Davies Soccer Fields.

Centre midfielder Ronaldo Green led UB with two first half goals and forward and captain Marlon Barnes scored a penalty kick in the second half to give them the victory.

“They gave us a run for our money. It was a few deciding moments that brought them back into the game and we will go back to the drawing board,” Green said.

“I played a good game and regarding the scoreline, our team has much more to work on.

“My goals contributed a lot but Barnes scored the winning goal and that is why he is our captain,” said Green.

UB had several chances to put the game out of reach early in the first 15 minutes but came up empty.

UB finally found a breakthrough when their leading goal scorer Ronaldo Green scored on a left-foot strike to put UB up 1-0 in the 25th minute.

The midfielder got a breakaway later in the 41st minute to get a one-on-one against the goalkeeper.

Green scored his second goal of the game and 12th league goal with his left-foot again to give UB the 2-0 lead.

Future Stars pulled a goal back just before the half as UB went into the half up 2-1.

UB’s captain and forward Marlon Barnes won a penalty in the 64th minute. He elected to take the penalty kick and comfortably put it away for his eighth league goal to put UB up 3-1.

Future Stars scored in the 71st minute off UB’s goalkeeper Antonio Beckford penalty-kick save.

UB still led 3-2.

Beckford made another penalty-kick save later in the game to keep UB’s lead as the game ended 3-2.

The win has UB sporting a 7-2 win/loss record on the season.

They return to action Sunday, February 2 against Western Warriors Titans 7pm at the Roscow Davies Soccer Fields.





































MINGOES vs FUTURE STARS B - University of The Bahamas Mingoes defensive midfielder Nathan Wells fights off a defender against Future Stars FC Sunday, January 26 at the Roscow Davies Soccer Fields. Mingoes won 3-2. (UB Athletics).

MINGOES vs FUTURE STARS C - University of The Bahamas Mingoes forward Marlon Barnes passes the ball against Future Stars FC Sunday, January 26 at the Roscow Davies Soccer Fields. Mingoes won 3-2. (UB Athletics).

MINGOES vs FUTURE STARS D - University of The Bahamas Mingoes midfielder Ronaldo Green dribbles past a defender against Future Stars FC Sunday, January 26 at the Roscow Davies Soccer Fields. Mingoes won 3-2. (UB Athletics).

MINGOES vs FUTURE STARS E - University of The Bahamas Mingoes winger Philip Pilgrim and defender Alix St. Hilaire battles a Future Stars FC player for the ball against Future Stars FC Sunday, January 26 at the Roscow Davies Soccer Fields. Mingoes won 3-2. (UB Athletics).

MINGOES vs FUTURE STARS F - University of The Bahamas Mingoes midfielder Jervane Turnquest crosses the ball against Future Stars FC Sunday, January 26 at the Roscow Davies Soccer Fields. Mingoes won 3-2. (UB Athletics).

MINGOES vs FUTURE STARS G - University of The Bahamas Mingoes winger Philip Pilgrim on the attack against Future Stars FC Sunday, January 26 at the Roscow Davies Soccer Fields. Mingoes won 3-2. (UB Athletics).

MINGOES vs FUTURE STARS H - University of The Bahamas Mingoes winger Philip Pilgrim takes a shot against Future Stars FC Sunday, January 26 at the Roscow Davies Soccer Fields. Mingoes won 3-2. (UB Athletics).





