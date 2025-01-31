Murder suspect charged

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded into custody yesterday after he was accused of a fatal shooting on Cowpen Road that marked the country’s third murder of 2025.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned Philip Martin, 33, on murder.

The defendant reportedly attempted to enter Gordo’s Liquor Store on Cowpen Road around 10pm on January 24.

After failing to gain entry to the store, Martin allegedly retrieved a gun from his car and shot at Gibson Desire multiple times outside the liquor store parking lot before fleeing the area in his car.

The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Martin was told that he was not required to enter a plea. His matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Martin will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is served on April 24.

K Melvin Munroe represented the accused.

Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.