NPBA to present rings, season awards tonight

TONIGHT will be a special one for the division one and two athletes and coaches in the New Providence Basketball Association (NPBA).

After a successful 2023-24 NPBA season, players and coaches will receive their awards across different categories at the Kendal GL Isaacs Gymnasium.

The Friday night triple header begins at 7pm and the award ceremony will commence at 8:30pm.

There will be 16 awards distributed for division one. The award winners are Zulu Media & Symphony Great Whites Bertrum Minns (most points), Commonwealth Bank Giants Jackson Jacob (most free throws), Caro Contractors Shockers William Rigby, Sand Dollar High Flyers Van Hutchinson Jr (most assists), Triple K Stampers Camron Strachan (most rebounds), TMT Giants Christophe Johnson (most blocked shots), Commonwealth Bank Giants Adam Johnson (most dunks), Minns (rookie of the year), Tucker Boyz Mambas Clayton Tucker (most improved player), Strachan (best defensive player), Discount Distributors Rockets Barrington Carter (coach of the champions), Commonwealth Bank Giants Perry Thompson Jr (coach of the year), Tucker Boyz Mambas Jason Tucker (most improved coach), Discount Distributors Rockets Abel Joseph (Finals MVP), Hutchinson Jr and Michael “Furly” Bain (Most Valuable Player).

Over in division two, there will be 15 awards presented tonight.

The 2023-24 NPBA division two award winners are Javon Medical Shockers Joshua Anderson (most points and free throws), Mekaddish Millionaires Javon Adderley (most steals), Mason Rockets Anthon Williams (most assists), BIBT Great Whites Alexio Frances (most rebounds), Mekaddish Millionaires Travjuan Alleyne (most blocked shots), Mason Rockets Quinundre Robinson (most dunks), Sand Dollar High Flyers Dieunel Joseph (rookie of the year), Mekaddish Millionaires Cladvaughn James (most improved player), Heatwave Rhameeko Butler (best defensive player), Your Essential Store Giants Brandon Strachan (Finals MVP and regular season MVP), YES Giants Mark Hanna (coach of champions and coach of the year) and Cyber Tech Blue Marlins Spurgeon Johnson (most improved coach).

Members of the NPBA executive team are excited to present the awards to the deserving candidates on Friday. The night will also feature a triple header across division one and two.

The triple header begins at 7pm with the Tucker Boyz Mambas versus the Rebels in division one play.

The game will be followed by the featured division two matchup featuring the Sand Dollar High Flyers and Caribbean Moonshine Rockets at 8:3pm.

The final contest of the night is slated for 9:30pm with the YES Giants taking on the TYT Enterprises.

The action is expected to be exciting and there will also be giveaways for fans in attendance.