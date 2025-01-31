Safeguards taken at Cat Island school over flu-like outbreak

By JADE RUSSELL

AN outbreak of a disease suspected to be the flu at Arthur’s Town Comprehensive School in Cat Island affected about 50 students who were sent home, prompting the school to implement social distancing measures, including mask-wearing and enhanced classroom sanitation.

Bethel Turner, principal of the school, said the outbreak began about two weeks ago. The school, which has 108 students from kindergarten to grade 12, saw several students return from New Providence after the holidays with flu symptoms, leading to further infections.

Some students visited the clinic and received medication. Several teachers also fell ill but have since recovered and returned to school.

Ms Turner noted that the flu spread quickly due to the small size of the school and the close connections among students.

“Once we realised what was going on, we took the necessary precautions in ensuring that extra measures were beefed up, as far as cleaning and sanitising,” she said.

The school required students to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and follow hygiene protocols to curb the spread. Last week, janitors conducted a deep cleaning for two days in classrooms while students stayed home.

While most sick students returned to school on Monday, new cases have since emerged.

Arthur’s Town Comprehensive School has been coordinating with the Department of Public Health in Cat Island. On Monday, medical staff conducted a campus walkthrough to check on students. Parents of those displaying flu symptoms were asked to pick up their children from the campus.

Although the illness is being referred to as the flu, Ms Turner said it has not been officially identified. However, she believes it is part of the regular flu season.

“I am not overly concerned about it,” she said. “The flu is something that we probably will face every year, every season, going forward. So, we have to be now to be more proactive, especially during this time.”

Ms Turner said the school is gradually returning to normal as the outbreak subsides, but sanitation measures will remain in place for now.