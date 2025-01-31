Sports calendar January 31 2025

STAR

PERFORMERS

TRACK MEET

THE 22nd Star Performers Track and Field Classic is scheduled to take place on Saturday at the original Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.

The event, powered by Baker/Greyco Limited, is slated to get started at 9am and will feature competition in all age groups, including the under-9, under-11, under-13, under-15, under-17, under-20 and open categories for the men and women. Admission is $20 for the VIP stand, $10 general admission for adults and $5 general admission for children.

BEAUTIFUL

BAHAMAS

TRIATHLON

POSTPONED

THE Bahamas Triathlon Association has announced that the Beautiful Bahamas Triathlon, scheduled for March 8, has been rescheduled due to unseen extenuating circumstances. The Aquathon has been requested to be rescheduled by Windsor School.

ROAD RACE

UNCLE LOU FUN RUN/WALK

THE St Augustine’s College and the Alumni Association is inviting the general public to come out and participate in the Uncle Lou Fun Run/Walk.

Under the theme: “Paint the streets red,” the event will take place on Saturday, March 15, starting 6am at SAC’s campus off Bernard Road. The route will leave SAC’s campus and head on Bernard Road, turn onto Soldier Road to Prince Charles Drive, turn east onto Prince Charles Drive and head back to SAC.

The registration fee is $20 for adults and $10 for persons under the age of 20. The first 200 participants will receive road race t-shirts. Persons can register now by logging onto www.saintaugustinescollege.com

Following the race, a health screening will take place. There will also be a souse out with chicken priced at $10, pig feet at $12 and sheep tongue at $15. Drinks will also be on sale.

For more information, persons can call 242-324-1511or email Thesacalumni@gmail.com

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

BAHAMAS OPEN

HOUSE

SPECIAL Olympics Bahamas is preparing to hold their open house on Dolphin Drive on February 4, 11, 18 and 25 and everyone is invited to attend any session.

Every Tuesday during the month of February, 2025 between the hours of 10am and 3pm, Special Olympics is iinviting the general public along with family and friends to visit our office at #24 Dolphin Drive to view our Wall of Fame. While there, they are asking for guests to sign their Visitor’s Register and leave a phone contact for an opportunity to receive one of their “Special” Red Balls. “Shake hands with our athletes and chat with one of our stars,” said a press release. “Join the Inclusion Revolution today.”

Donations of any amount are welcomed and appreciated during the open house dates.

BBSF SOFTBALL

LEAGUE

THE Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation will hold its 2025 softball league, starting on Saturday, February 8 at the Charles W Saunders High School, Jean Street.

The co-ed slow pitch league will allow each team up to a total of 15 players with the registration fee of $200.

Interested persons can tournament director Thomas Sears at 424-2888 or email 242softball@gmail.com or Brent Stubbs at 426-7265 or emil stubbobs@gmail.com

LOVE AND

ROMANCE

ROAD RACE

AT 6am on Saturday, February 8, Love and Romance will take to the asphalt at our 3rd annual couples, Valentines-themed 5k Fun, Run Walk Push.

Hundreds of couples - adorned in their red and white sports outfit - will be running, walking, skating and biking together from Arawak Cay to Go Slow Bend and back. They will traverse along scenic West Bay Street, while being entertained with romantic instrumental music, local artists singing and civic groups cheering them on along the route. They return to the valentine-themed Race Village where they will receive awards, prizes and surprises.

For more information, persons are asked to contact Marcel Major at 242-804-8595.

RUGBY

SEASON OPEN

AFTER making some minor repairs to the Winton rugby pitch, the Bahamas Rugby Union opened its 2025 season on Saturday.

The BRU will also play matches on Saturday, February 8, Saturday, February 22, Saturday, March 8 and Saturday, March 22. All ages and all abilities are welcome, including men and women, ‘Golden Oldies’ teams and beginners and seasoned players. The BRU is also inviting persons to come and try rugby this year.

The only equipment needed are tennis/cleats and PE kit.

For further information, persons are urged to call (242) 812-0417.

SOFTBALL

FUNERAL FOR

STEVENS

ON Saturday at 2pm, the funeral service for Dwaine Carrington Stevens will be held at the New Bethlehem Baptist Church on the Independence Highway. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens.